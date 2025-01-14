There are no heroes when the State kills a boy

Culture

There are no heroes when the State kills a boy

There are no heroes when the State kills a boy

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
There are no heroes when the State kills a boy
The volcanic eruption that shocked the climate and cooled the Earth in 1831 has been discovered
How to activate speed camera alerts on Google Maps: here’s the “trick” that works on Android