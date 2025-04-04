There are still few men alongside women against violence





This morning early in the gym were four boys, more or less between twenty and forty years old. They commented on the news and the main events of these days, showing off Trump, solidarizing with Federica Brignone – who has a long stop after the ski accident – showing all their dismay for the 21 -year -old American tourist who died in Rome after eating a sandwich. They were upset and also angry, because “those who work in the premises must speak English, or in any case to be able to understand a customer who says they are allergic”. Anne Tierney Avarie, a Californian student, was 21 years old. One in less by Sara Campanella and Ilaria Sula, killed a few days later, the first in Messina and the other in Rome. Sara, attacked to death on the street by a university partner who had been tormented for some time, obsessively annoying it despite the waste. Ilaria, killed by the ex -boyfriend who did not accept the end of the relationship, and after stabbing her, threw her in a cliff, inside a suitcase.

On the two of them, no word. I wondered why, thinking that even within my knowledge – apart from colleagues who write about it for profession and influencers (well -known O ‘Wannabe’) in search of likes – I have not heard any comments horrified by men, as if the dramatic phenomenon of feminicides was in some way ‘normalizing’. So exactly the opposite of what he would like, but above all he should raise awareness against violence against women, a sacrosanct crusade of the last decade. And then there is another aspect, the disinterest. Why does a woman killed by the ex -boyfriend arouses almost less scandal than a girl who died for a sandwich? Isn’t it that maybe something is wrong? Is it possible that all these campaigns, made of slogans and manifestations, not enough? And they are not enough not to avoid the next woman killed – that for that it takes serious and concrete policies, immediately (serious policies, no longer hard penis) – but they do not really sensitize everyone, to inject an awareness capable of really producing a cultural, radical change, without colors and flags (not even those of feminist movements).

The men who take in the square alongside the women are there, but they are still few, and above all they are not only enough there, between one banner and the other to be pulled out after yet another tragedy. It is on what must be done, on a social involvement, not only identity. It is enough for ideological slogans and battles, starting from the gender one that sneakily is always strips on these sad occasions, but you really begin to shout together, every day. We must change language, less ‘sixty -eight’ and guilty, more inclusive, who then change the laws will think about it – hopefully – someone else. Because if the direction is to eliminate violence, nobody will ever be on the wrong road.