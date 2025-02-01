In a world where most technological objects have a limited life, the centenary bulb An extraordinary exception is in fact. This light bulb, also known as “Centennial light“, he is uninterruptedly illuminating the back of the autopops of the Livermore firefighters barracksin California, from over 124 years. The centennial bulb, produced in Shelby (Ohio) is not only a curiosity, but also a historical symbol of innovation: the first incandescent bulb in fact it was patented in the 1878Alone 23 years earlier when the Centennial Light was lit for the first time. Its light continues to shine, albeit noise, still today, remembering that it is possible to create objects that can far overcome the test of the time.

Technical characteristics of the centenary bulb

From a technical point of view it is an incandescent bulb with carbon filamentcontained in one blown glass ampoule where inside it was created the empty. It is estimated that the light bulb consumed a power of 60 W While today this has reduced 15 times and is equal to about 4 W: this is linked to the natural sublimation of the filament due to use. In fact, the light bulb emits a very warm and dim light; The internal surface of the ampoule is now brown by carbon deposits that have detached themselves from the filament and have deposited on the glass.

The story of the centennial light

The light bulb was produced a Shelbyin Ohio, from the Shelby Electric Company to the late nineties of the nineteenth century. According to the story of Zylpha Beck Bernal, in 1901 his father, Dennis Bernal, gave it to the firefighters. Bernal, at the time owner of Livermore’s energy and water infrastructure, offered the bulb as a gift following the sale of his company.

However, this suffered at least 4 travels, The most noteworthy was certainly the last one, which took place in 1976. The light bulb was escorted by the police and firefighters In its current headquarters: 4550 East Ave, Livermore, California. For transport, the power cord was cut, since it was feared that removing the bulb from the lamp holder could cause damage to it. During the move, the light bulb remained disconnected from the power supply and was positioned inside a container designed specifically to protect it. Overall, the light bulb remained off for 22 minutes.

The Centennial Light in its current location. (Rjoerial/Wikimedia Commons/CC by –a 4.0)



From that moment, the bulb is kept on continuously and controlledly, even during the blackouts, thanks to a group of dedicated continuity. In addition, a webcam takes it without interruption, allowing it to observe it in real time through a special website.

Some curious events to mention are:

Survived the renovation of the firefighters’ barracks in 1937 during the event, was off for about a week;

of the firefighters’ barracks in during the event, was off for about a week; During his first 75 years of life it was powered directly from the electricity grid 110 volt citizen, and therefore subject to physiological current interruptions;

110 volt citizen, and therefore subject to physiological current interruptions; There was one Interruption in May 2013 following a Power cable failure who had generated a short circuit due to his now worn condition. The light bulb was off for at least 9 and a half hours. When he was linked, strangely resumed to work at 60 W for a few hours, after which he returned to consume his usual 4 W;

following a who had generated a short circuit due to his now worn condition. The light bulb was off for at least 9 and a half hours. When he was linked, strangely resumed to work at 60 W for a few hours, after which he returned to consume his usual 4 W; The maximum period of time for which the bulb continued uninterrupted to illuminate it is equal to 37 years old, from 1976 to 2013 ;

to illuminate it is equal to ; The light bulb is survived at least three different web cam technologies which since 1990 have constantly monitored it H24.

In 1972, the guinness of primates recognized it as the longest -lived bulb in the world. In addition, it is a local icon in Livermore and a source of inspiration for those who hope for greater sustainability in industrial production.

The image of the webcam when the Centennial Light died for almost 10 hours in 2013 due to the failure of the power wire (The Centennial Light Organization)



How does the lamp work again?

Experts still ask themselves about the secret of this incredible duration today. Some attribute its longevity to the quality of the materials used, while others believe that the low consumption of 4 W and the filament Often they played a crucial role. What is certain is that this bulb has openly declared war on the so -called programmed obsolescence, the commercial strategy for which many modern products are designed to break after a certain period of time.

The centenary bulb invites us to reflect on the use of resources and on theimportance of planning more lasting products. In an era dominated by consumerism, his example is a reminder of the fact that greater attention to quality and sustainability could significantly reduce the environmental impact.