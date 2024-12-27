There isn’t just one Buddhism: history and main schools of thought, from Zen to Tibetan

The Buddhism is one of the world’s oldest and most influential spiritual and philosophical traditions, originating in northern India in the 6th century BC, but is often perceived as a single and uniform system of beliefs. In reality, over the centuries Buddhism has developed as a mosaic of schools and traditionsadapting to the cultural and historical contexts in which it spread. Give it Japanese Zen al Tibetan Vajrayanaeach school interprets and practices the Buddha’s teachings in particular and unique ways.

The origins of Buddhism

Buddhism has its roots in northern India in the 6th century BC, in a period of social, religious and philosophical changes. In this scenario of cultural and spiritual ferment, the figure of was born Siddhartha Gautamawhich would become the BuddhaThe “awakened“, whose biography must obviously be taken with a pinch of salt. An aura of fantasy and legend has in fact been created over time around a historical nucleus.

Siddhartha was born in the kingdom of Kapilavastu, in present-day Nepal, the son of King Suddhodana and Queen Maya. His birth was marked, according to tradition, by some miracles. Among many, a sage prophesied that he could become a great king or, if he saw the suffering of the world, a great enlightened one. For this reason, the father, fearing that his son would take the path of renunciation, tried to protect him from suffering, keeping him inside the royal palace, surrounded only by luxuries and pleasures.

The best-known myth tells that Siddhartha, having become an adult, decided to leave the palace and discover the world outside. During his journey, he would have found himself faced with the unmistakable symbols of human suffering such as death, old age and illness. This meeting would lead him to undertake a path of spiritual research and asceticism in search of the reason underlying human suffering.

On a particular night of meditation, Siddhartha would achieve “awakening” or nirvanawhich led him to the formulation of Four Noble Truths which became the basis of the entire Buddhist tradition:

Suffering exists (Dukkha): life, in all its manifestations, is marked by suffering, which can be physical, psychological or existential. Suffering is therefore inevitable and part of the human experience. Suffering has a cause (Tanha): suffering arises from desire, attachment and ignorance. These inexhaustible desires create a continuous cycle of suffering, which cannot be stopped until they are overcome. It is possible to stop suffering (Nirodha): suffering is not an inevitable condemnation. With the right path, it is possible to break the cycle of desire and achieve a condition of lasting peace. There is a path to end suffering (Noble Eightfold Path): this path includes ethical, meditative and wisdom practices, which lead to enlightenment.

After achieving enlightenment, Siddhartha, now known as the Buddha, began to teach his discoveries, sharing his experience with those who sought a way to overcome suffering. His doctrine quickly spread throughout Asia and, over the centuries, Buddhism spread globally, becoming one of the world’s main religions.

The main Buddhist schools of thought

Theravada or early Buddhism

Theravada, meaning “The Doctrine of the Elders,” is considered the tradition closest to the original teachings of the Buddha. This school focuses on individual practice and personal enlightenment, emphasizing the need for discipline and meditation to achieve nirvana.

Main practices: Vipassana meditation, which develops awareness and introspection.

Canonical texts: the Pali Canon, a collection of teachings believed to be authentic.

Geographical distribution: Thailand, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Laos.

Distinctive feature: emphasis on monastic life as the preferred means for spiritual progress.

Praying bhikkhus sitting in front of a gold statue of the seated Buddha, inside Wat Sensoukharam, Buddhist temple, in Luang Prabang, Laos.



Mahayana: the Great Vehicle

Mahayana, known as the “Great Vehicle”, differs from Theravada in its more inclusive approach. This tradition is based on the ideal of bodhisattvaa figure who renounces Nirvana to help other beings free themselves from suffering.

Main practices: meditation, devotion and study of Sutras.

Canonical texts: the Heart Sutra, the Lotus Sutra and other philosophical texts.

Geographical distribution: China, Korea, Japan, Vietnam and Nepal.

Vajrayana: the Diamond Vehicle

Vajrayana, or “Diamond Vehicle,” is an esoteric form of Buddhism that combines the teachings of Mahayana with ritual, symbolism, and tantric practices.

Main practices: use of mantras, mandalas and meditations guided by a master.

Canonical texts: the Tantras, which include advanced practices and symbolic instructions.

Geographical distribution: Tibet, Nepal, Bhutan and Mongolia.

A central Vajrayana figure is the Dalai Lama, considered the spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, incorporating elements of compassion and wisdom.

The “commercialization” of Buddhism

In the current context, the Buddhism has spread globally, communicating with science, psychology and ethics, and offering ethical/moral responses to modern challenges such as the climate crisis and globalization. Practices like the mindfulnessborn from the heart of the Buddhist tradition, are now an integral part of Western psychological therapies, highlighting how the Buddha’s teachings continue to be relevant and applicable in everyday life.

Meditation class. Credits: Akhlispurnomo



This growing “commercialization” of Buddhism However, it has also aroused some criticism, accusing it of being reduced to a superficial practice, lacking a profound understanding of its philosophical and spiritual roots. Often, in fact, we run the risk of isolate meditation and other Buddhist practices from the broader principles of the Buddhasuch as compassion, altruism and the search for liberation from suffering. In this context, Buddhism, while continuing to offer precious tools for personal and collective growth, risks lose its authentic and transformative character, reducing itself to a simple passing fad.