There will be a Man on the Inside 2. The first previews and when it comes out

A Man on the Inside, the Netflix series based on the documentary nominated for an Oscar in 2021, The Mole Agent by Mike Schur, has already obtained a renewal for a second chapter after less than a month after its debut last November 21, 2024. Netflix itself announced it and, through its social profiles, revealed that chapter two of this much-loved comedy series will take place.

A Man on the Inside starring Ted Danson as a pensioner who finds the will to live after the death of his wife by starting to work as a spy in a retirement home has entered the hearts of the public with its sweet, funny and profound story .

A Man on the Inside: what it’s about

Charles (Ted Danson) is a retired professor and believes that life has nothing left to offer him. A year after his wife’s death he feels trapped by routine and increasingly distant from his daughter Emily (Mary Elizabeth Ellis). But an ad posted by private investigator Julie (Lilah Richcreek Estrada) inspires him to try his luck with a new adventure. Charles’ mission: go undercover inside the Pacific View retirement home in San Francisco to solve the mystery of the theft of a family jewel. The residents and employees are all potential suspects and it will be up to Charles to solve the case without ending up in the sights of Didi (Stephanie Beatriz), the all-seeing and all-knowing director of Pacific View. But staying inconspicuous will prove difficult as the affable Charles quickly endears himself to the other residents. Being “an infiltrator” pushes Charles to embark on an exciting journey and to believe that life still holds many surprises for him, allowing him to reconnect with Emily in the meantime.

A Man on the Inside 2: when it comes out on Netflix

A Man on the Inside 2 is expected to debut on Netflix in 2026.