These are the world giants that buy the most minerals from South America: only one country exceeded US$ 64 million in exports

South America has established itself as a key region in the production and export of minerals worldwide. Its vast territory, rich in natural resources, has allowed it to become a key player in the global mineral supply chain.

In recent years, mineral exports from South American countries have reached multi-million dollar figures, standing out as a crucial source for the economies of the region. Thus, Several nations have emerged as major buyers of these resources, ensuring the supply of essential raw materials for their industries.

Which is the only country that exceeded US$ 64 million in exports?

The country that surpassed US$ 64 billion in exports is Peru. According to the report of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Peruvian exports reached a historic record of US$ 64,355 million in 2023.

This growth was mainly due to the sale of minerals, with an increase of 11.4% compared to the previous year, being the copper, gold, lead and other minerals are the main exported products.

Which country is the main buyer of Peruvian minerals?

China is the main destination for Peruvian mineral exportsbeing the largest buyer of copper, iron and lead. After China, the European Union and Canada stand out as important destinations. These markets are fundamental for the growth of Peruvian metal exports, and the continued demand from these countries has boosted Peruvian mining, contributing to the consolidation of the sector as the main generator of foreign currency for the country.

Peru’s mineral exports grew by 11.4% in 2023. Photo: dissemination

What was the growth in mineral exports in Peru?

In 2023, mineral exports grew by 11.4%, contributing significantly to Peru’s record exports. This growth is attributed to significant increases in sales of several minerals, such as lead (+37.4%), molybdenum (+27.8%), anthracite (+15.9%), calcium phosphate (+14.4%), copper (+16.8%) and gold (+12.3%). Copper was especially relevant, representing 35.7% of total exports.with a record value of US$ 23,005 million.

These minerals played a crucial role in the overall growth of Peruvian exports, especially copper, which is the country’s main export product. Increased sales of these products were key to achieving the country’s historic export record.

What position does Peru occupy in world exports?

Peru is the world’s second largest copper exporter, consolidating this position in 2023 with exports of US$ 23,005 million, a record value. This figure is equivalent to 25 times the exports recorded at the beginning of the 21st century.

Copper accounts for 35.7% of Peru’s total exports, underlining its importance in the country’s economy and in the global mining sector. International demand remains high, especially in China.

What role does Moquegua play in mining exports?

The region of Moquegua recorded a significant increase of 84.3% in its exports in 2023, reaching US$ 4,165 million. This increase is mainly due to the contribution of the Quellaveco copper mine.

Moquegua is one of eight Peruvian regions that achieved historic export records during that year, which highlights the importance of regional mining for the country’s economic development and the generation of foreign currency.