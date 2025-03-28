They inserted drugs in customer drinks and then rapes them: three managers of a bar investigated

The Belgian authorities are investigating alleged rapes and sexual aggressions against 41 women who attended a bar in the north-western city of Kortrijk, Belgium. The investigators suspect that the victims were drugged with ketamine and other drugs. The main suspects are three managers of the restaurant.

“41 victims have already been identified in the period between December 2021 and December 2024, but the investigation continues to identify any other cases,” said Grit de Prest on Thursday, spokesman for the western Flanders Prosecutor. One of the main suspects was arrested, while a second will appear before a judge. The third was released by the authorities after being placed in a stop. The three men are accused of rape, sexual aggression and illegal administration of drugs.

“Alcohol shots were offered to the young women, often with an amaretto flavor. The next morning they woke up confused, in an unknown bed or in their own, with evident signs of sexual abuse,” explained Tom Janssens, another spokesman for the prosecutor, to the Flemish public television VRT.

The Belgian interior minister, Bernard Quinin, defined the “unacceptable” episodes and criticized the ease with which it is possible to get ketamine.