This Apartment on Emily in Paris’ Famous Square Is for Sale: Here’s What It Costs to Be Emily Cooper’s Neighbor

Living in the heart of Paris often feels like stepping into a postcard, especially when you’re situated in one of the city’s most picturesque squares. Five years ago, Place de l’Estrapade in the 5th arrondissement was just another charming spot near the Panthéon. Today, it’s a bustling tourist hotspot, thanks in part to its association with Emily Cooper, the beloved American influencer from the hit series Emily in Paris. If you’ve ever dreamed of being Emily’s neighbor, there’s now an opportunity to make that dream a reality.

A Touristy Transformation

Once a quiet square, Place de l’Estrapade has undergone a significant transformation over the past few years. The rise of Emily in Paris turned this modest locale into a must-visit destination for fans and tourists alike. According to Alice Gramain, a local notary living and working nearby, the square now attracts guided tours, much like those seen at Notre-Dame. “Groups come around the square, snapping photos in front of Emily’s building with their little red berets,” Gramain explains. Visitors enjoy grabbing a croissant from the nearby bakery or sipping coffee at the old town hall café, fully immersing themselves in the vibrant atmosphere inspired by the show.

Impact on Local Real Estate Prices

The international fame brought by Emily in Paris has inevitably influenced the local real estate market. While Paris as a whole has seen a slight decrease in property prices—about 7% over the past year—Place de l’Estrapade has fared better. In this specific area, prices have only dipped by 5% in one year, with some spots even seeing a marginal drop of 2.5%. This resilience suggests a growing interest in the neighborhood, albeit not solely driven by the show’s popularity.

Interestingly, the price per square meter in Place de l’Estrapade is currently around €15,000, compared to the neighborhood average of €12,500. Alice Gramain points out that while the square attracts many tourists, they aren’t necessarily buyers. “American buyers often prefer views of the Eiffel Tower over Emily’s building. The higher prices here are more about the square’s beauty than its association with the show.”

A Rare Opportunity to Own a Piece of Emily’s Paris

For those determined to live next door to Emily Cooper, there’s a rare opportunity available. An apartment of 73 square meters is currently on the market, located on the first floor of one of the buildings overlooking Place de l’Estrapade. Although the unit does not offer a direct view of the square, it remains a coveted address due to its proximity and the area’s enhanced allure.

Listed since May 2024, the apartment requires some renovation, making it an attractive option for buyers willing to invest in customizing their future home. The property features a spacious kitchen, a bathroom with a toilet, a bedroom, and a living room. To help potential buyers visualize the space post-renovation, the listing includes design simulations.

However, owning a home near Emily comes at a premium. The asking price for this charming abode is €935,000, inclusive of fees. While the cost is steep, the chance to reside in such a sought-after location within Paris’s historic 5th arrondissement is a rare find.

Final Thoughts

Place de l’Estrapade has evolved from a tranquil square into a vibrant cultural landmark, thanks largely to the global success of Emily in Paris. This transformation has had a noticeable impact on the local real estate market, making properties in the area highly desirable. For fans of the series looking to immerse themselves further into Emily Cooper’s Parisian lifestyle, owning an apartment on this famous square is now within reach—albeit at a significant cost.

As Paris continues to charm the world with its blend of history, culture, and modern storytelling, opportunities like this apartment highlight the unique intersection of real life and television influence. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or simply enchanted by the allure of Parisian life, this property offers a slice of the magic that has made Emily in Paris a beloved series.