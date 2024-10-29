This is not Hollywood on Disney+: the cast, the actors and the characters

It arrives on Disney+ on October 30, 2024 This isn’t Hollywoodthe series about the murder of Sarah Scazzi at the center of controversy and a legal battle directed by Pippo Mezzapesa and based on the book Sarah the girl from Avetrana written by Carmine Gazzanni and Flavia Piccinni.

Qui è non Hollywood is played by Vanessa Scalera, in the role of Cosima Serrano, Paolo De Vita in that of Michele Misseri, Giulia Perulli in the role of Sabrina Misseri, Imma Villa in that of Concetta Serrano, Federica Pala in the role of Sarah Scazzi. Anna Ferzetti is the journalist Daniela, Giancarlo Commare is Ivano, Antonio Gerardi plays Marshal Persichella and Leonardo Bianconi is Claudio Scazzi.

Sarah Scazzi (played by Federica Pala)

He’s the victim. On August 26, 2010 he disappeared into thin air. In October of that year her uncle said he had killed her and took the investigators to a well-cistern: Sarah’s body was in there. The judicial truth, however, will be different.

Playing her is the 17-year-old actress Federica Pala, who has already appeared in the Latin American cinema of Fratelli d’Innocenzo and on TV in the eleventh season of Don Matteo.

Cosima Serrano (played by Vanessa Scalera)

She is the aunt of Sarah Scazzi, mother of Sabrina Misseri and wife of Michele Misseri. She was sentenced by the Court of Cassation to life imprisonment for the murder of the 15-year-old.

She is played by Vanessa Scalera, a 47-year-old Apulian actress who in the past has worked with directors of the caliber of Marco Bellocchio, Marco Tullio Giordana and Nanni Moretti. The last film in time – and starring – is From the top of a cold tower. He also received a David di Donatello nomination for The Arminuta.

Michele Misseri (played by Paolo De Vita)

He is the uncle of Sarah Scazzi, husband of Cosima Serrano and father of Sabrina Misseri. He was sentenced to eight years by the Court of Cassation for killing a corpse and was released from prison at the beginning of 2024. Not long ago he accused himself for the umpteenth time of the murder of his niece.

He is played by Paolo De Vita, a 67-year-old actor with a long career in cinema and television. The last film in which he participated is The Great War of Salento by Marco Pollini. For TV, however, he appeared in Story of a respectable family by Stefano Reali.

Sabrina Misseri (played by Giulia Perulli)

She is the cousin of Sarah Scazzi, daughter of Michele Misseri and Cosima Serrano. She was sentenced by the Court of Cassation to life imprisonment for the murder – in collaboration with her mother – of her 15-year-old cousin.

Playing her is Giulia Perulli, a 28-year-old actress who appeared in the comedy The sex of angels by Leonardo Pieraccioni and others The Christmas Show by Alberto Ferrari. For the role of Sabrina she gained over twenty kilos.

Concetta Serrano (played by Imma Villa)

She is the mother of Sarah Scazzi, sister of Cosima Serrano and aunt of Sabrina Misseri. She is played by Imma Villa, a 60-year-old actress with a long and rich career in the theatre. Besides that This isn’t Hollywood is in the cast of The brilliant friend. The last chronological appearance at the cinema was in Six brothers by Simone Godano.