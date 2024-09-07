This is the first train to travel through Mexico, the United States and Canada since 1930: it connects key ports in America

Rail infrastructure plays a critical role in the U.S. economy, Mexico and CanadaFor decades, this transport system has enabled the efficient movement of goods, and has established itself as one of the most economical and sustainable ways of transporting large volumes of products over long distances.

With the signature of the USMCAthis type of transport has become even more important, as it facilitates trade between countries in the economic bloc. This type of connectivity is especially crucial for industries that depend on agile and reliable supply chains. In addition, it allows countries in North America to strengthen their commercial ties and optimize the logistics network that feeds their economies.

The North American rail network is extensive and complex, spanning from large cities to the most remote rural areas. Photo: El Sol de México

Which train runs between the United States, Mexico, and Canada?

Empressthat’s the name of the locomotive operated by Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC)The railway is the only one to offer a direct connection between the three countries of North Americaand covers more than 32,000 kilometers of track. The route allows for efficient transportation of goods between the three countries’ key ports and industrial centers, which has significantly strengthened trade within the framework of the USMCA.

Since its creation in 1930, this train has been a key part of the development of the logistics chains that drive the region’s economy. Its design, in addition to improving the efficiency of cross-border transport, also reduces CO2 emissions by reducing the dependence on trucks. This, in turn, contributes to greater sustainability in trade between the three countries.

High-speed rail is a technology that could revolutionize rail transportation in North America, as it reduces travel times between major cities. Photo: El País

What key ports in America does this train connect?

In Mexico, the Port of Lazaro Cardenas is one of the key points of the railway route. This port is one of the main gateways for products from Asia and other international markets. Through intermodal transport, goods unloaded in Lázaro Cárdenas can reach Chicago in a record time of seven days, making this port a strategic point for trade between Mexico and the United States.

On the other hand, in USAthe network connects with Ports of Houston and New Orleans. This route also passes through important industrial cities such as Kansas Citywhere the integration of the train with land and sea transport allows companies to optimize their logistics operations. In turn, in Canadathe connection extends to the Vancouver Ports and Montrealcritical points for international trade and the movement of goods to Europe and Asia.

What is the USMCA?

It is the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA)which replaced the old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA). It came into force in 2020 and sets the rules for trade and investment among the three North American countries. It seeks to facilitate trade in goods and services, promote fair competition, protect intellectual property rights and ensure that companies in the three countries operate under fair and equitable conditions.

He USMCA It also includes chapters on labor, environmental and digital issues, reflecting the importance that the three countries attach to these aspects in international trade. In addition, the treaty seeks to strengthen regional supply chains, promote innovation and the digital economy, and improve the resolution of trade disputes.