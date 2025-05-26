This time the miracle in Verstappen fails. Leclerc pays the pressure

Culture

This time the miracle in Verstappen fails. Leclerc pays the pressure

This time the miracle in Verstappen fails. Leclerc pays the pressure

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Canva Down, the popular graphic design platform confirms malfunctions: what happened
Apple TV+ renews Las Azules for season 2: the first advances on cast and plot
Strong earthquake in northern Chile of magnitude 5.8: there are no particular damages