This time the miracle in Verstappen fails. Leclerc pays the pressure





Sometimes they return. If McLaren was and remains the most convincing protagonist ever of this Formula 1 World Championship, to resumously recur on the scene is Lando Norris who, after the inaugural victory of Melbourne, and a lot of bitter blood in finding the extraordinary victories of Plastri, conquers the highest step of the podium again in a championship that has always defined the character and qualities of a pilot in an extremely authoritative way.

Let’s face it. It was not an unforgettable Grand Prix. Lando Norris’ victory is the daughter of impeccable tactical management and the ability to better interpret the unpublished regulation imposed for the Principality’s GP: two mandatory pit stops and three mixes to be used. A rebus for everyone that McLaren has solved with full success and without uncertainties. If Norris ever must be recognized to have held two mastins as Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri behind them who remain behind him despite continuous attack attempts.

Not spectacular, but certainly not trivial this Munich GP 2025. The new rules have transformed the Monegasque procession at inconstant average speed – the lowest of the whole World Cup – into a real chess game seasoned with twists and turns, some risky stops, traffic problems, and also heavy strategic errors, as in the Mercedes case. Norris confirms herself good at keeping cold blood and constant rhythm, with Verstappen desperately forced to rely on a miracle that does not stand out is not revealed.

F1 Monaco: a race decided by the management

The premises were already clear from Saturday: Norris’ pole, obtained with the fastest lap ever recorded in Munich, immediately put things in the clear. At the start, however, it is Leclerc who appears threateningly outside of Sainte devotees. Norris blocks the front and manages to keep the position with malice leaving the shoulders behind him and Verstappen forced to fight. Behind, a contact between Bortoleto and Antonelli leads to the first Virtual Safety Car. Some pilots take advantage of it immediately to make the first of the two mandatory stops, but it is only the beginning of a long series of strategic interlocking. The free track allows Norris to build a precious margin on Leclerc, while Piastri is more forced to keep at Bada Verstappen than to aim for Scuderia’s partner in front of him.

Then from the 20th round, when Norris returns to the pits by mounting hard tires, things gradually crystallize. In Piastri, the Undercut is unable and in the great battle of detachments, with Verstappen who appeals to a neutralization that will never come, forced to look at the race from afar.

Leclerc second: “We lost it on Saturday”

Norris wins with merit. The regret of Charles Leclerc, however brilliant second in the Grand Prix that is at home for him, seems to be the only thing that matters: “It is not a second place that makes me happy … We lost the race in qualifying, we had to do better yesterday. Norris yesterday was better and deserved the victory. Overall the budget will also be positive, but … in the end the only thing that matters is that we would have had to win.

On the other hand, even in the race, Leclerc remains constantly in the wake of Norris, without ever really finding the winning starting point. And in the end it must also use caution, forced to manage single -seater temperatures that did not leave the pilot or the wall too quiet too much

Perfect McLaren, isolated Verstappen

The Woking team best reads the race, protecting Norris with the right strategy and exploiting the potential of plateters in a role of gregariat to whom the Australian lends himself without mooding. The aim was to stem Verstappen. The world champion, never able to seriously threaten rivals, stretches the Stint in the hope of a twist: who often peeps out in Munich when you least expect it. But this time no one is wrong in front. And Max is out of the podium twenty seconds from Norris.

Behind him, Lewis Hamilton who closes fifth with a regular race without acute and conditioned above all by the penalty on the grid after Saturday’s skirmishes, running at a rhythm however lower than the teammates of Scuderia.

The Hadjar revelation, Ocon’s redemption

Sesto at the finish and best rookie of the day is the surprising Isack Hadjar who stages a mature test, helped by a perfect strategy but also by the sacrifice of his partner Lawson, who creates the perfect gap for his stop. After the two accidents on Friday, Hadjar shows coldness and lucidity, concluding with merit in the points area and infiltrating the many interesting novelties of this season. Esteban Ocon, Settimo, is another of the protagonists of the weekend. After last year’s sensational crash with his teammate in Alpine, the French confirms his and Haas’ progress that perhaps guarantee him a less performing machine than the Alpine but a certainly more serene and competitive environment.

Williams and Mercedes, opposite destinies

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon complete the top ten, both thanks to a careful management of the strategy and the role of stoppers against the Mercedes. Russell and Antonelli, on the other hand, are at the first real seasonal team stick: the two Mercedes riders never manage to enter the race pace. The first test also an irregular overtaking on Albon, accepting the penalty in order not to waste time. But the commissioners punish him with a Drive-Through who turns off all ambitions. Kimi Antonelli returns to the pits for the first time at Giro 75, too late to change the fate of a race conditioned by a disastrous qualification. This time the inexperience of the young Italian pilot has nothing to do with it. Even Mercedes occasionally storms strategies that are an Obrobrio.

F1 Monaco: the GP report cards

Lando Norris – vote 9

Race managed by veteran: keeps his head with authority, resists Leclerc’s pressing and relaunches himself in the role of potential candidate for the title. Precise in the key moments and perfect and very shiny in communication with the team.

Charles Leclerc – Vote 7.5

In the race he is always there, but he pays dear a Saturday not up to par. The pressure is there, the disappointment too. The impression is that only a detail has been missing to reverse the result.

Oscar Piastri – Vote 8

Third place of substance. It makes no mistakes, manages the tires well and protects Norris in the most critical moment. It is increasingly solid in the fight against the top. He confirms the feeling of knowing how to reason as a team man and not just as a leader.

Max Verstappen – Vote 6

Strangely defined, the world champion looks like a step back throughout the weekend. The Red Bull strategy proves to be sterile and he cannot make up for with the talent.

Lewis Hamilton – Vote 6.5

He holds the position, but the initial penalty and a less performing Ferrari in traffic limit it. It does not make mistakes, but remains on the edge of the podium.

Isak Hadjar – Vote 8.5

A difficult Saturday that turns into Sunday of glory. The best possible answer to the doubts of the beginning of the season. Solid, intelligent and concrete.

Esteban Ocon – Vote 8

Bring home a seventh place that is worth gold for Haas. It is increasingly silent leader than a team that welcomed him and enhanced him. Race without smudges.

Liam Lawson – Vote 7

It does not make the protagonist, but is dedicated to a job that becomes fundamental for the team. He sacrifices himself for Hadjar and collects very useful points with an intelligent race.

Carlos Sainz – Vote 6.5

Without acute but useful. It contains the Mercedes and defends the position as it can. His Williams limits him, but brings an important point.

Alexander Albon – Vote 7

Under pressure for almost the whole race, he manages to remain concentrated and concrete. He holds Russell behind and takes two well -deserved points.

George Russell – 4.5 vote

Opaque weekend, ruined by the penalty and an excessively nervous attitude. The chicane cut is a desperate move that costs him dearly.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli – Vote 5

It starts badly with the accident in qualifying and never manages to recover. Too immature in such a difficult context. Wrong strategy and wrong times. The team strategies certainly did not help him.

Pierre Gasly – Vote 5

A sensational mistake in the braking takes him out of the race too early. The impression is of a pilot in difficulty, even mentally.

Fernando Alonso – 5.5 vote

Unfortunate retreat for Power Unit problems. Until then he was struggling in an area points that perhaps he could also carry out. Another bitter weekend.