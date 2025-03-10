Three, four or five, how are the stars assigned to hotels? Criteria and requirements

If you have stayed in a hotel In Italy or Europe, it may have happened to you not to agree with the STAR STARS ASSIGNED: Did he deserved more or maybe less? There hotel classificationin fact, varies from country to country and, in Italy, can differ even between the different regions. The hotels Or hotels are accommodation facilities open to the public that offer accommodation and, in some cases, also meals and additional services. Their classification is based on specific requirements and evaluation criteria, including the surface of the roomsthe frequency of the change of linentheReception opening hoursexpressed through a system of stars: from 1 for minimum standards up to 5 For the highest level of comfort and quality.

In our country, the classification system refers toItaly Stars and Rating defined by DPCM of 21 October 2008signed by the then Undersecretary for Tourism Michela Vittoria Brambilla But the responsibility to attribute the stars is responsible for the regions, a function that is sometimes also delegated to individual municipalities. At European level, however, there is a unified hotel classification system called Hotelstars Unionadopted by several countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark and Malta, with the aim of guaranteeing common evaluation standards.

Italian legislation on the hotel classification: the Italy Stars and Rating

To obtain the hotel classification, a structure must comply with some minimum requirements. A hotel must have at least seven roomsguarantee At least one toilet every 10 beds and offer a sink with hot and cold water in each room. In addition, the presence of one is requiredcommon area for guests and of adequate technological systemsin addition to a sufficient number of qualified employees to ensure the proper functioning of the structure.

The regulation of the hotel classification in Italy has distant origins, going up to 1925 with the Royal Decree n. 1102followed in 1937 from the Royal Decree Law no. 975which forced the division of hotels into five categories, the pensions in three and the inns in one. A significant change occurred in 1983 with the Law 217who transferred the competence to the Regions and introduced the stars’ classification system. Subsequently, in 2001the Law 135 he redefined the cubicing of the rooms. Despite these regulations, the differences between the regions have continued to exist. The real turning point came with the DPCM of 21 October 2008which introduced the system Italy Stars & Rating which established uniform criteria for new hotels and for renovated ones, while leaving some variations at regional level.

It is up to it to the Regions and at autonomous provinces Establish the rules to apply the decree and to decide how to issue the classification certificate to hotels, how to carry out the checks to verify that they maintain the required standards and which penalties to apply in the event that they do not comply with the planned criteria. In this way, each region has the task of ensuring that the structures comply with the rules established at national level.

1 star hotel: the minimum requirements

1 star hotels are essential structures, suitable for travelers with limited budget. Must guarantee the daily cleaning of the rooms and the Change of linen At least once a week and a common area for guests. The rooms must have a minimum surface of 8 m² For a single e 14 m² For a double, with a bed, a wardrobe, a bedside table and a light point next to the bed. Toilets can be sharedbut must be adequately maintained and proportionate to the number of guests. There reception It can only be opened for 12 hours a day and the breakfast service is not mandatory, the refreshment point can be represented by an automatic distributor. Heating in the rooms is mandatory, while air conditioning is not required.

2 -star hotel

2 -star hotels offer a higher level of comfort than a star, keeping an approach economic. They must have the private bathroom in at least the 80% of the rooms, with shower or tub, sink and toilet. The change of linen must take place at least twice a week, and the cleaning of the rooms is always daily. The reception must be opened for a minimum of 12 hours, there must be at least one common room for guests and the presence of a breakfast room is mandatory, which can be served on request. THE’elevator It is mandatory for buildings with more than 2 floors.

3 star hotels: features

Three -star hotels offer a balanced solution between comfort and price, ideal for business travelers and tourists. Each room must be equipped with private bathroomcomplete with shower or tub, toilet, sink and basic toilet products. The reception is operational for at least 16 hours The day and the staff, who speaks at least one foreign language, is always available. Each room is furnished with a table, a phone, a TV and a heating system, while the cleaning service is carried out daily. The Change of linen It happens at least twice a week. The hotel must also guarantee the availability of a Wi-Fi connection in common areas and, preferably, even in the rooms. The bar service It is active with an employee present for at least 12 hours a day, and breakfast is served in a dedicated room. The building must be equipped with a lift and at least 50% of the rooms must be equipped with one safe for the safety of guests. In addition, each room is equipped with telephone and a TV It is present in all rooms. The staff must wear an official uniform to be easily recognizable.

4 -star hotels: requirements and criteria

Four -star hotels offer a high level of comfort and a wide range of services to meet the needs of their guests. There reception and the bar are active for 16 hours a day, with the staff able to communicate in at least Two foreign languages. The rooms must be more spaciouswith a double of at least 15 m² and a bathroom of at least 4 m² and it is essential that all are equipped with private bathroom. Each room must be equipped with a phone, satellite TV, mini-bararmchair, hairdryer, courtesy set, bathrobe, heating and air conditioning. The change of linen must take place daily and the cleaning of the rooms is carried out every day. The structure must also offer Internet connection Free and a safe in each room, ensuring the safety of personal items.

There is a service of luggage transport and a laundry servicewith the possibility of washing and ironing guests’ clothing. Guests can take advantage of at least one restaurant which offers breakfast and, preferably, also lunch and dinner. At least one must be present congress room For events. As for the parking lot, the structure must have an area for 50% of the rooms.

3 -star and 4 -star hotels can reach the qualification superioroften abbreviated indicated a simple capital S next to the number of stars, if they offer a good level of comfort and a range of quality facilities, such as spacious rooms, restaurants, wi-fi, and, in the 4-star superior, also wellness centers and conference structures or events.

5 -star hotels: luxury and comfort

Five -star hotels represent the maximum ofelegance and of the luxuryoffering an exclusive experience to their guests. Must guarantee the presence of an operating reception 24 hours a day and a bar, with the staff who speaks at least Three foreign languages And it offers personalized assistance. The rooms, large And luxuriously furnishedthey must have a minimum surface of 16 m² for a double and 5 m² for the bathroom, and must be equipped with telephone, satellite TV, minibar, armchair, private bathroom with tub or hydromassage shower, hairdryer, high -end courtesy set, bathrobe and slippers. The change of linen takes place daily And the cleaning of the rooms, including the afternoon reorganization, is carried out every day.

In addition to the high -speed internet connection and the presence of a safe in each room, as for the 4 stars, there is a luggage and laundry transport service with the possibility of washing and ironing clothing for guests. In addition, the presence of a gourmet restaurantat least one bar and, if possible, one poolin addition to one spa o Wellness Center for the relaxation of guests. The structure must have a congress room for professional events and parking for at least 50% of the rooms. The high -level rooms, called suitemust guarantee higher comfort than the standard rooms, and the hotel must take measures for Reduce internal noises.

5 -star hotels can add the name “luxury“When they meet high standards, typical of international class exercises. You will have heard of hotels a 6 or 7 starshowever these structures are not officially recognized, but the term is used to describe extreme luxury structures with exclusive services. An iconic example, outside of Italy, is the Burj al Arab of Dubai, famous for his sailing architecture, sumptuous suite, personalized service and unparalleled luxury experiences.

How the European classification system works

THE’Hotelstars Union was founded in 2009 with the patronage of HOTTEC – Hospitality Europethanks to the collaboration between the hotel associations of Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Hungary, Netherlands, Sweden And Swiss. Over time, the initiative has expanded, welcoming new member countries, including Belgium, Denmark, Greece And Malta. The adopted hotel classification system is constantly evolving, with periodically updated criteria and procedures to meet the ever growing needs of guests.

The Hotelstars hotel classification is a structured system that measures the quality of a structure based on several criteria, including i services offeredthe Characteristics of the roomsthe cateringthe Leisure structuresThe eventsthe gastronomy and the online presence. The assignment of the stars takes place through a well -defined process: demand for classification (Application form), Visit on site For the verification of the requirements, evaluation and classification by the Body and, finally, toSsegnation of the number of stars.

This approach guarantees Transparency and consistencyoffering guests a reliable and internationally comparable evaluation system.