Three series and an action film to watch on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this new weekend in January 2025 but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 17 to 19 January 2025.

ACAB if you love Italian crime series

Taken from the literary work “ACAB” by Carlo Bonini and inspired by the first film of the trilogy dedicated to criminal Rome by Stefano Sollima (composed of ACAB, Suburra and Adagio) this series of six episodes is a powerful action story on the themes of justice , crime, legality, violence. The plot?

A night of ferocious clashes in Val di Susa. A team of the Mobile Department of Rome loses its leader, who is seriously injured. That of Mazinga (Marco Giallini), Marta (Valentina Bellè) and Salvatore (Pierluigi Gigante), however, is not a team like the others, it is Rome, which has learned to oppose the disorders with extreme methods and a tribal harmony, almost from family. A family that the new commander, Michele (Adriano Giannini), son of the reformist police, will have to deal with, for whom teams like that are the symbol of an old school, yet to be re-founded.

Xo Kitty 2 if you like romantic teen series

Xo Kitty, the teen series inspired by Franco’s “All the times I wrote I love you” is back on Netflix with its second season. Teenage matchmaker Kitty Song Covey returns to Seoul for a new semester at KISS. She’s single for the first time in a long time and is ready for a new beginning: no more meddling in other people’s affairs, no more drama. Maybe just the occasional date (emphasis on casual). However, there’s more she has to worry about than her love life: a letter from her mother’s past drags her on a wild adventure, while new faces at KISS bring an air of change. With secrets revealed and bonds tested, Kitty will learn that life, family and love are more complicated than she imagined.

Anonymous lovers if you are a fan of Turkish series

If you don’t miss a Turkish series, know that a new romantic title coming directly from Türkiye debuts on Netflix this weekend: Anonymous Lovers.

Cynical about matters of the heart from an early age, Cem is the invisible hero of “the love hospital”, a place he founded to cure the “love sick”. Cem’s success and dreams now depend on Hazal, an unexpected presence in his life who, unlike him, believes that love will save the world.

Back in Action if you’re looking for an action movie

And finally, for all action movie fans, here comes a new spy thriller full of adrenaline and twists. Directed by Seth Gordon (How to Kill Your Boss… and Live Happily) Back in Action marks the return of Cameron Diaz and Jamie Foxx together on the big screen after ten years. What is the plot of the film? Years after abandoning a life as CIA spies to start a family, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx) find themselves drawn back into that world when their cover is blown.

