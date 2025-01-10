Three series and an action movie to watch on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this new weekend in January 2025 but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here then is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new weekend which runs from 10 to 12 January 2025.

American Primeval if you like western series

If you are a fan of westerns, you should know that Netflix has started the year with a series ready to conquer you: American Primeval. Get ready to dive into the America of 1857 where nothing is as it should, pain is rampant and innocence and tranquility are losing the battle against hatred and fear. Peace belongs to a shrinking minority, few know the meaning of the word “kindness” and even fewer know what compassion is. In these brutal lands there is no safe haven and only one goal matters: survival. This series is a truly amazing Western that examines the clash of cultures, religions, and communities of men and women who fight and die to maintain or take control of territory.

The American Primeval review

Ilary, the docuseries on Ilary Blasi, because it is very enjoyable (beyond the gossip)

After telling us with Unica her version of the painful separation from her husband, a year later Ilary Blasi is ready to let us into her “new” life. Ilary is a fun, unfiltered series that drags the viewer into the behind-the-scenes life of one of the greatest icons of Italian TV. A woman capable of making the most glamorous aspects of days in the spotlight coexist with the more reserved and intimate ones; who lives every day of her life as she is used to telling herself: with self-irony and lightness. A life that, now, is ready to resume its path again with the usual determination, the usual friendliness, the usual friends and Bastian, who we will see and hear about for the first time, starting from the day of their first meeting. .

Ilary’s review

The interview with Ilary Blasi

Ad Vitam if you’re looking for an action thriller

If, however, you are looking for a film that combines action, mystery and thriller then Ad Vitam is the right choice for you. After escaping an attempted assassination, Franck Lazarev must find his wife Léo, who has been kidnapped by a mysterious group of armed men. His past as a former member of the elite unit of the French National Gendarmerie (GIGN) resurfaces and he is drawn into an affair of state he cannot control.

Sakamoto Days if you love anime

And, finally, for all amine lovers, Sakamoto Days, the series based on the manga written and illustrated by Yuto Suzuki, is unmissable. This Netflix title will drag you into the adrenaline-filled adventures of legendary former hitman Taro Sakamoto as he teams up with some companions to face the imminent threat of attacks and ensure a peaceful life with his beloved family. Sakamoto and his gang engage in wild, no-holds-barred battles that have taken over the scene and captured the attention of audiences everywhere. Get ready for relentless, bloody action as chaos erupts in the ordinary (and not-so-ordinary) lives of Sakamoto and his companions!