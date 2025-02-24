Three things we know after the elections in Germany





The elections in Germany were very expected, and did not betray the expectations. The repercussions on the European Union and ultimately on all of us are evident, so much was the command void that Berlin had somehow revealed in recent months. The political data to underline are essentially three.

Record turnout in the elections in Germany

The first concerns the turnout, even at 84 percent, which had not been recorded in a European country. Evidently the Germans understood the importance of the vote also in relation to the attacking campaign that led Alternative for Deutchland (AFD), the party of neo -Nazi ancestry, with very net positions on illegal immigration and supported in the last few weeks by the American billionaire Musk. We are probably not far from the truth, if we say that the Germans have somehow “frightened” and for this reason they ran into the polls.

What 20% of AFD says

Fear or not, the AFD has however reached twenty percent of the votes. A huge quota, which only a few months ago it would have been impossible to foresee and which objectively a sensation.

Certainly not all the millions of voters who voted for AFD are followers or nostalgic by Adolf Hitler, but also only the idea that such a high altitude of the German people does not disdain the combination of everyone made with the terrible German past appears truly incomprehensible.

Germany votes with Europe and against Trump

After the last European elections, the AFD group was not accepted by the ECR conservatives for the very hard positions on immigration, when one of its managers explained that immigrants should have fired. As is true that at least some non -minority factions of the AFD professionally profess and unscrupulous anti -Semitic and denialist ideas with respect to the Holocaust or historical responsibilities of Nazism. Twenty percent of the AFD is therefore a political figure with which the new German government and perhaps all of Europe must deal. Looking for at least to understand the reasons for certain positions and not limiting to demonize.

The new government of Germany

The third figure is the government that will come out in Germany. The Germans have accustomed us to quite long gestations (the last time Sholz took months) but it seems certain that it will go towards a large coalition, probably two (Christian Democrats and Social Democrats). A dejà vù, it would be said, which however this time would not have the social force of similar experiments of the past and which therefore makes Germany weaker than we were used to seeing.

Over time, we will understand if the new Chancellor Merz will acquire the stature of an Angela Merkel, which probably serves the country. In a moment of weak ideas and overbearing self -consoles, strong leadership with clear ideas are needed to European states.