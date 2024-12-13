Three TV series and a film to watch this weekend on Netflix

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 13 to 15 December 2024.

One Hundred Years of Solitude because it is a beautiful adaptation of a timeless story

One Hundred Years of Solitude, the serial adaptation of Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s masterpiece is the series to absolutely watch this weekend on Netflix. It is a timeless universal story that will make you experience an intense, passionate, dramatic life journey from which you will never want to leave. The story is that of several generations of the Buendía lineage, tormented by madness, by impossible loves, by a bloody and absurd war and by the fear of a terrible curse that condemns them, without hope, to a hundred years of solitude. After marrying against their parents’ wishes, cousins ​​José Arcadio Buendía and Úrsula Iguarán leave their village and embark on a long journey in search of a new home. Their journey in the company of friends and adventurers culminates with the foundation of a utopian town on the banks of a river with a bed of prehistoric stones which they will christen Macondo.

No Good Deed because it is a crime/dramedy series that will surprise you

Don’t make the mistake of missing No Good Deed, the new dramedy series starring Lisa Kudrow from Friends because it’s a wonderful surprise from Netflix. It is a crime that entertains, makes you laugh, reflect and excite at the same time. This series, in fact, tells the story of a couple struggling with the sale of their villa but behind their seemingly perfect life there are many dark secrets that will come to light episode after episode. There was a murder three years ago, there is a secret room in the house and there are many mysteries to be revealed over the course of the episodes, each more captivating than the last.

Seville 1992 if you love thrillers

Those who love thrillers and Spanish series can choose, instead, Seville 1992 which tells the story of mysterious murders in which the same dynamic is always repeated: all the victims are burned and next to the bodies appears a puppet of Curro, the iconic mascot of Expo ’92 in Seville.

After her husband’s death in a suspicious explosion, Amparo (Marian Alvárez) begins looking for answers with the help of Richi (Fernando Valdivielso), an alcoholic ex-cop who works as a security guard. The murders all follow the same pattern: next to the burnt corpses of the victims there is a puppet of Curro, the iconic mascot of Expo ’92 in Seville.

Carry-on if you’re looking for a Christmas action movie

And finally, if you are looking for a Christmas film that is action and not necessarily romantic then Carry-on is the right choice for you. The plot? A young TSA agent tries to outwit a mysterious passenger who blackmailed him into smuggling a dangerous package onto a flight on Christmas Eve.

