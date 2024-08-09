Three TV Series to Watch on Netflix This Weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or movie to watch on Netflix this new weekend of July 2024 but you don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual appointment with the streaming recommendations of the weekend. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all getting everyone to agree is not so simple. Here are some useful tips to help you choose which series or movie to watch in streaming this new weekend that goes from 9 to 11 August 2024.

Must-see titles include the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy, the new South Korean reality series The Influencer, and Shahmaran 2. But let’s get into the details.

The Umbrella Academy 4

The first must-see series on Netflix this weekend is the fourth and final season of The Umbrella Academy! The superhero series starring Elliot Page ended its run with a satisfying, quality finale. What to expect? The Hargreeves brothers have been separated after the epic showdown at Hotel Oblivion resets their timeline. Stripped of their powers, they must now fend for themselves and start a new life… with very different results. However, the peculiarities of their new, disturbing world prove too much to ignore for long. Their father Reginald, alive and well, has stepped out of the shadows and is now in full view of everyone, running a powerful and nefarious empire. A mysterious syndicate known as The Guardians holds clandestine meetings believing that the reality they all live in is a lie and that a reckoning is imminent. As these strange new forces conspire, the members of the Umbrella Academy must reunite one last time, risking the fragile peace they have worked so hard to secure, to settle the situation once and for all. The rest is up to you to discover.

The Umbrella Academy 4: the review

The Influencer

If you love reality shows and especially South Korean series, there is a very interesting new release on Netflix: The Influencer, a title that aims to delve into the mechanisms of the world of social media and so-called influencers. The challenge, in fact, is between the most popular social media personalities in South Korea who will have to compete with strategic tests to gain more and more followers. Who will win? A reality show that entertains and makes you think.

The Influencer: plot and trailer

Shahmaran 2

And then, if you already loved the first season of the Shahmaran series, you can’t miss the second. The intrigues, passions, magic and all the charm of a Turkish series that had conquered the public with its first chapter and that aims to do so again with its new episodes are back. The long-awaited prophecy has come true; Shahmaran begins to awaken in Şahsu’s body, but it won’t be easy to complete the transformation. In the meantime, Lilith recovers well from the curse, ready to take revenge for the betrayal suffered for love. Cihan will accompany her in the exploration of the new world that she finds after several centuries. Lilith’s anger has left Maran with no one in the world except Şahsu. In the midst of this clash, the love between Şahsu and Maran will be put to the test, while Shahmaran and Lilith will not stop fighting for the “cycle of the universe”.

Shahmaran 2: Plot and Trailer