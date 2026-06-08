Tickets up to 200 thousand dollars for the NBA Finals: why Knicks-Spurs costs more than a Super Bowl

Imagine having to shell out the equivalent of a car or even a house to attend a basketball game for a few hours. It’s not science fiction, but what’s happening right now New York. Tonight, at 2.30 Italian time, i New York Knicks they face i San Antonio Spurs in Game 3 of the NBA Finals, and the ticket market literally exploded, shattering every historical record: on SeetGeek – an online resale platform – starting from approx $5,000 even for the highest seats, those with limited visibility, and it goes up to $200,000 for a seat in the front rows on the sidelines. In general, one average around $7 thousand.

On the one hand there is one of the most iconic franchises in the world, on the other the Texan team, young and fierce, led by the phenomenon Victor Wembanyama. But the real show is taking place off the pitch, on the platforms ticketing. The cost of entering Madison Square Garden has reached surreal heights to rival even the American sporting event par excellence: the Super Bowl. To understand the magnitude of the event, the President of the United States will also be present on the sidelines Donald Trump. How did we get to this point? The answer is an explosive mix of decades of anticipation, the exclusivity of the “Basketball Mecca” and the enormous concentration of wealth of the Big Apple, the city with the most millionaires in the world.

The crazy prices of Game 3 at Madison Square Garden

To understand the extent of this phenomenon, just look at the data reported by the main American financial and sports newspapers. According to cross-analysis of Forbes and of New York PostGame 3 is officially the single game of the NBA Finals most expensive of all time.

Resale platforms have literally gone haywire. On SeatGeek The get-in pricethat is, the absolute cheapest ticket (in the last ring of the arena, the one with the worst view), does not go below 4/5,000 dollars. On StubHub the situation does not improve: the cheapest ticket in the first ring starts from around $8,000.

The absolute record, however, was established by a charity auction. A couple of seats courtside (those close to the celebrities, where Spike Lee, Timothée Chalamet and Ben Stiller sit) was beaten to $500,000. The proceeds will go to Garden of Dreams Foundationwhich supports children in need in the New York tristate area.

The most significant data, however, is the average: the tickets sold for the Knicks’ home games in these Finals are worth on average $7,000. The previous all-time record in NBA Finals history was $1,965, set in Dallas in 2024.

Another impressive detail, highlighted by Bleacher Reporthowever, is the historic overtaking of American football. All three Knicks home games at MSG are pricing above nearly every Super Bowl ever tracked by SeatGeek, with just one exception: the 2024 Super Bowl LVIIIthat of Taylor Swift in Las Vegas between the Chiefs and 49ers.

Credit: SeatGeek



And think we’re talking about Game 3, which won’t even be decisive. If the Knicks were to win again tonight and go into Game 4 at 3-0, with the concrete possibility of closing out the title at home, the current prices would seem like a distant memory. The get-in price for Race 4 it is already today at 10,000 dollars, with the best seats exceeding 100,000. If Game 6 were to arrive, with the title still in the balance at the Garden, the record for the most expensive sporting event in history could be swept away in a matter of days.

$24,000 for the back row: some examples

By browsing directly on SeatGeek it is possible to realize, in real time, what all this means in practice. The tickets still available for tonight’s game tell a dizzying story: they start at 24,000 dollars for a seat in the last row of the arena, the one with the view partially covered.

Credit: SeatGeek



It then goes up to 197,000 dollars for the fifth row, a few meters from the parquet.

Credit: SeatGeek



The reasons for the boom: New York hasn’t won the title for 53 years

What justifies such economic madness? The law of supply and demand, taken to the extreme by a sporting fast that has lasted for over half a century.

The New York Knicks haven’t reached the Finals since 1999when they were defeated by the San Antonio Spurs 4-1. Before that year, they had returned to the last act also in 1994losing to Houston in seven games. The last title dates back to 1973. An entire generation of New York fans has never seen their team compete live. Fifty-three years of waiting, disappointments and false hopes, accumulated in one of the cities with the most visceral and demanding fans in the world.

They join this sporting hunger economic and geographical factors. Madison Square Garden hosts just over 19,000 spectators: a drop in the bucket compared to the millions of Knicks fans spread across New York State and the world. Finally, the Big Apple hosts the highest concentration of wealth in the world which, according to Forbes And Wall Street Italycount approximately 350,000 millionaires And 123 billionaires. When an event becomes the status symbol par excellence and tonight the President of the United States will be at the Garden Donald Trumpthe competition for the best seats no longer has any budget limits.