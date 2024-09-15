Tilsa Lozano hosts free show in Canada, but the venue was empty: “Nobody came”

Tilsa Lozano, a former model and media personality in Peru, has been in the spotlight recently for various issues. In one of her most talked about appearances, she appeared at a sparsely attended event, which generated multiple comments on social media. Despite the low attendance, Lozano maintained a professional attitude during the event. event.

As for her personal life, one of the most notable events was her wedding with Jackson Mora in 2022, held in a luxurious venue in Pachacamac. The ceremony, which cost approximately $80,000, was widely covered by various media. Tilsa has also been critical of figures such as Magaly Medinawho was accused of having a double standard on controversial issues related to the former footballer Juan Manuel Vargas.

Peruvian model Tilsa Lozano was in charge of hosting the ‘Expo Latino Fest’ event in Montreal, Canada, which offered the public the opportunity to enjoy gastronomy and entertainment for free from early in the morning. Despite the promotion of the event, attendance was low, which generated negative comments on social media.

The event, which seemed to be organised to receive a large number of people, was held with very few people. On social media, several users shared their opinions about what happened, asking about the low participation despite the free access.

Reactions on social media

Through the Instarándula platform, a user shared the flyer of the show where the presence of Tilsa Lozano as an entertainer. This person, excited by the opportunity to see the model live, said that she arrived early to secure a good spot at the venue. However, upon arriving, she found the venue practically empty, which caused surprise and disappointment.

The shared photos show Tilsa Lozano on stage, who called the public with great enthusiasm: “My beautiful people. We are here in Montreal. All those who have been writing to me, come. There is still time. (…) The tickets are totally free,” she mentioned. Despite her efforts to attract more public, the images reveal that only a few people were near the stage. According to some of the publications, there were no more than 10 people who observed the show.

Despite the situation, Lozano continued with the animation with energy and professionalism. However, some users on social networks were quick to comment on the low attendance. One user in particular wrote: “Poor Tili, no one has come to see her and the event is free. No wonder she doesn’t upload anything about the event to her social networks.” stories“. Indeed, the model did not share images of the public during the eventwhich many interpreted as a strategy to avoid showing the emptiness of the place.

Statements by Tilsa Lozano on the event

Tilsa Lozano, despite the situation, shared images of her look for the meeting in her social networksbut he avoided showing the public’s side until the evening. Only at that moment, when a salsa singer took the stage, he decided to record and show that the venue had finally received more people. Even so, he did not make any direct comment on the low attendance in the hours before.

This performance in Canada has generated a wave of comments on social media, with some netizens speculating that the low attendance could be due to a lack of adequate promotion or simply the lack of interest of the local public. Despite this, the model was professional at all times, continued with her role as host and showed positive energy on stage.

