Tim Matheson, Doc of Virgin River, meets his Italian voice actor with his wife (who is the voice of Mel)

A truly special dinner between Tim Matheson, protagonist of the Netflix series “Virgin River” and his Italian voice actor Massimo Lodolo. It took place in Rome at the wish of the American actor who plays Doc Mullins in the hit Netflix series, one of the main characters of the series together with Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, Mel and Jack respectively.

And together with Matheson and Lodolo there was also the latter’s wife, Benedetta Degli Innocenti, also the voice actress of Virgin River and, specifically, the voice of Mel. So, in Italy, “Mel and Doc” are married.

Tim Matheson wanted to meet in person the man who voices him in the Italian version of the series based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Robyn Carr, which, to date, confirms itself as one of Netflix’s greatest successes as well as one of the longest-running series on the streaming platform with seven seasons under its belt and an eighth on the way.

“I was really pleased to meet Massimo Lodolo, who dubs Doc in Italian – revealed Tim Matheson to us at uisjournal.com -. I had dinner with him and Benedetta Degli Innocenti, his wife who is the voice of Mel. So, in Italy, Doc and Mel are together. It was wonderful to meet them and see that there is another aspect of an actor’s life: dubbing. I myself was a voice actor for cartoons when I was younger, and I know how good voice actors are because they actually use just one aspect of their tool to embody a character. So, Massimo was wonderful and it was great to meet him and Benedetta.”

Then Tim revealed a curiosity to us: “My wife’s family is Italian, so her mother sees “Virgin River” dubbed in Italian and my wife does the same thing so they were both enthusiastic about my meeting with Massimo and his wife. They always told me that the Italian voice actors of Virgin River were very good and able to capture the essence of the characters. And it’s really a difficult job to do.”

Virgin River 8: when it comes out and previews

Tim Matheson: photos of the meeting with the voice actors of Doc and Mel, Massimo Lodolo and his wife Benedetta degli Innocenti