To the EU Parliament too many ‘Mansplaining’: “little space for expert women in the panel”

To the European Parliament “Too often, in institutional events the majority of experts invited as speakers are men”. The MEP of the 5 Star Movement, Carolina Morace, a complaint that in the Community Assembly there would be almost a habit of ‘Mansplaining’, defining the thing a “malpractice”, which in his opinion “does not arise from the lack of experts, but for Consolidated dynamics in the selection of the speakers, who do not fully take into account the presence of qualified professionals in different sectors “.

To solve this problem, the former footballer proposes to establish a “Gender Mainstreaming Network”, in order to “create a database of experts divided by thematic areas that all MEPs can access when they organize events”. According to Morace “this tool would allow to increase female representation in the panel and institutional debates, to give visibility to the skills of women in the various sectors, from politics to science, from economy to sport and also to overcome the current model in which women come Often involved only for personal testimonies and not as experts in their areas “.

For Morace this database “it would be a practical and immediate support for all parliamentarians, helping to make events more balanced and representative of the company”.