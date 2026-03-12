Tonight Everything is Possible, the report cards: Herbert Ballerina has hairy feet (4), Nek is not there (5), Lodigiani shouts no to the horns (8)





The second episode of ‘Stasera Tutto è Possibile’, the raucous show hosted by Stefano De Martino, silences the first public service channel in the hope of scoring a strike at the Auditel test. Guests Brenda Lodigiani, Giovanni Esposito, Aurora Leone and Fabio Balsamo of Jackal, an impalpable Nek, Herbert Ballerina, Biagio Izzo and Francesco Paolantoni. Let’s look at the passed and failed ones together.

Brenda Lodigiani shouts no to horns (because she really can’t ‘digest’ them): vote 8

There is no point in hiding the elephant in the room: a few days ago some photos immortalizing Brenda Lodigiani and Stefano De Martino together were released on ‘Chi’. The magazine speculated that there could be something between the two. The main interest of anyone who followed this second episode of ‘Stasera Tutto è Possibile’, therefore, was to try to capture glances and gestures that confirmed the new and juicy gossip. Have we found any? No. But, although a denial of the liaison has already arrived via ‘Fanpage’, it is always nice to dream. And get involved. Lodigiani, however, is an animal (give us perhaps unpoetic license, ed.) of the stage and has a desire to win any game that eats it up from the inside: Aurora Leone and Francesco Paolantoni, in the moments in which he finds them sideways, risk at least four vertebrae. Or at least the use of timpani. In the episode, Annalaisa from ‘GialappaShow’ is courted by Giovanni Esposito in the John Wayne version and riding his own stuffed Little Pony. As also by Biagio Izzo, in cosplay as an Indian named ‘Eagle Nose’. In the end, Master Sheriff Herbert Ballerina will win it, within the ‘Soundtrack’ game. Then she was asked to sponsor a tarot digestive, ‘Digerut’, together with Giovanni Esposito. In the short sketch the comedian says she has ‘a weight on her stomach’ and her colleague, in the scene her partner, claims to be in the same situation: “But I want to get rid of it… I have a lover!”. Lodigiani concludes the gag by discarding the medicine, but he doesn’t save himself from shouting and screaming: “I won’t swallow the horns! I’ll break you in two!”. Taking a look at the historical archive of crime news, perhaps De Martino might not be the right man for her. We recommend calling Belen Rodriguez for more information…

Herbert Ballerina has hair on her feet (and unfortunately shows it proudly): rating 4

Have you ever been a testimonial? Yes, at his cousin’s wedding. This emerges about Herbert Ballerina from an ironic exchange with Stefano De Martino. Furthermore, the associate to entertain the next Sanremo host on ‘Affari Tuoi’, says that while he drives he ‘always thinks of his parents’ and, while he’s at it, he says hello to mum and dad. We see him, also and above all unfortunately, disguised as Sleeping Beauty in the first ‘Tilted Room’ of the episode, intent on giving Snow White (Aurora Leone) and also the evil witch inside the mirror (Fabio Balsamo) a hard time. Will we find him wearing the same pink bow-tied outfit at the Festival? While we fear this could happen, we have some news we wish we didn’t have to tell you: Herbert Ballerina has hair on his feet. And he’s very proud of it too. So proud that, when the issue emerges in the midst of the chaos of the broadcast, he, sitting in the stands, takes off one shoe to show his pedestrian hirsutism. And the director’s bastard lingers on a very tight close-up of the sockless trotter, which is actually quite hairy. We could even believe in trust, really, thanks (?) for the thought but there was no need…

Jey Lillo the mentalist, a moment of magic that has nothing to do with the program: vote 6

Already seen on ‘Beijing Express’, the mentalist Jey Lillo also appears in this second episode of ‘Stasera Tutto è Possibile’. This time not as a competitor but as a guest. He has a book and a deck of cards with him, he decides to read Nek’s mind. So, if nothing else, the singer finds a role there in the middle. The little wizard with a huge following on social media manages to guess, not without special effects, the word read at random by Filippo Neviani by leafing through the tome and even the page number he was on. The good thing is that, at least in this segment, no one is screaming like a maniac: the eardrums of the entire audience can rest blissfully for five minutes before the usual chaos is restored, as usual, beyond the confines of noise pollution. At the same time, although the number is remarkable in its own way, the moment remains disconnected from the rest of the broadcast. As if placed there by mistake and abandoned where it was being assembled. We have the idea that it could be inserted better, it’s not bad. Although mentalists now struggle to amaze on TV: we are still binged on them since the latest edition of ‘Tu Sì que Vales’ (and previous ones). Maybe we need a moratorium…

Nek isn’t there, he’s having fun but he seems like a spectator (and how much does he sing?!): rating 5

In the nineties it was Laura who wasn’t there, but today it’s Nek’s turn. If in the context of ‘The Voice Kids’ (and ‘Generations’, ed.) it doesn’t clash, here he shows greater difficulty in integrating with the group of comedians. Not that it’s simple, but in this baptism of fire it was barely seen. Not to mention, then, that we have lost count of all the times in which the program has aired ‘Lascia che io sia’, transforming it into a forced catchphrase (precisely in the sense of ‘forced’, ed.). There to play, Filippo Neviani has fun, laughs as if he were any other person in the audience and more or less this remains his contribution to the show. He spends little, perhaps out of shyness, and in the end what perhaps remains in his mind is only the moment in which, at the beginning of the episode, he hums, for a change, a mouth-to-beak serenade to a plastic hen. Which ‘serenade’? But ‘Let Me Be’, of course! Repetitive and not yet well blended, we have no doubt that the eternal young man will be able to find a way to blend into the team. No, wait a minute: why shouldn’t we have? Should he ever get better at poultry, he could become a new Antonio Banderas. In commercials, we mean. All he needs is a ‘Rosita’ to share the set with. That is, the chicken coop. Maybe this one from Rai 2 isn’t yours…