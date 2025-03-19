Too Hot to Handle, the reality show where those who do not have sex wins lands in Italy

The rule is only one: not having sex, despite the numerous temptations. Whoever success will be the winner of Too Hot to Handle Italia, the audacious reality show that after having conquered the public of numerous countries in the world, lands for the first time, also in Italy. Produced by Fremantle, the reality show will debut on Netflix and shows up for the first time in the teaser trailer that transports us within a hot atmosphere. Provocative, provocative, irresistible, this new show, in its Italian version, is ready to be talked about.

In the first Italian edition, to guide the competitors on this journey of temptations and self -control, an exceptional guest: Fred De Palma, with all his charisma and energy. Too Hot to Handle: Italy is written by Paola Papa with Silvia Bizzotto, Toto Coppolino, Caterina Gaia, Riccardo Lupoli, Vincenzo Maiorana, Francesco Narracci, Sonia Soldera. Directed by Giampaolo Marconato. Executive manufacturer is Alice Bonavoglia.

Too hot to handle: Italy, how it works

A group of 10 tremendously fascinating single finds itself in a dream location, but to win the prize pool there is a condition: no sex. Will they be able to resist or give way to desire? What will they decide between sex and money?

Too Hot to Handle: Italy, the teaser trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lndcxsvnvle

Too Hot to Handle: Italy, when it comes out on Netflix

Too Hot to Handle Italia is released on Netflix on May 7, 2025.