Tornado Town: in the eye of the cyclone, when the docufilm comes out on the terrible Tornado of Joplin of 2011

The docufilm entitled “Tornado Town: in the eye of the cyclone” is a Netflix product that explors the devastating Tornado that hit Joplin (Missouri) in 2011. The film follows the survivors – in particular the members of the 2011 class of the Joplin High School – while telling their experiences and emotional consequences of the catastrophic Tornado EF -5. And it does so by combining real movies with personal testimonies of those who have experienced one of the most fatal tornadoes in the history of the United States. We read when, specifically, the platform will distribute this product.

The true story of Joplin’s Tornado of 2011 which inspired the Docufilm Netflix Tornado Town

Tornado Town, the docufilm

On May 22, 2011, in Joplin, Missouri, during the ceremony of delivery of the diplomas, the city was suddenly affected by a devastating EF-5 Tornado. A group of young people found themselves in the middle of this natural catastrophe, facing furious winds of 200 mph and were put in the presence of an inner battle while fighting for survival. Each of them emerged deeply transformed by the experience of that day. The film presents unpublished movies shot by the inhabitants of Joplin, offering a direct vision of the eye of the cyclone.

Presented as a training documentary, it is told from the point of view of Joplin’s young people, but also presents unpublished features of the tornadoes made by storm hunters Jeff and Kat Piotrowski. Some of their videos were published on YouTube 13 years ago. There will be, in addition, movies made by other people who were in Joplin at that moment.

In total, the Tornado caused the death of 158 people and caused damage to about 1150 humans. This makes him the seventh Tornado more deadly in the history of the United States and the most fatal since 1947. The storm caused damage to 2.8 billion dollars, equivalent to 3.79 billion dollars today: we are talking about the most expensive tornado in the history of the United States.

When it comes out on Netflix

The document “Tornado Town: in the eye of the cyclone” (original title: “The Twister: Caught in the Storm”) arrives on Netflix, all over the world, on March 19, 2025.

Trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bngqpufefe