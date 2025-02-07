Toxic Town, a miniseries on the true story of Corby’s poisoning arrives on Netflix

A new 4 -part miniseries dedicated to the true story of Corby’s poisoning in the United Kingdom is about to arrive on Netflix. One of the largest environmental scandals in the history of the country becomes a miniseries entitled Toxic Town, written by the award -winning writer Jack Thorne and played by a stellar cast composed of Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty, Trainspotting) , Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living) and many others.

Toxic Town: the plot inspired by a true story

Corby’s poisonings were one of the greatest environmental scandals in the United Kingdom. Toxic Town is a community story, focused on three mothers who face a struggle between Davide and Golia to get justice. Retracing the years of their struggle, a terrible truth comes to the surface: an injustice that hurts.

“The case of Corby’s toxic waste is one of those historical moments that define us as men – commented Jack Thorne -. He showed our ability to close his eyes and ears in the face of the safety of our people. He also showed the Extraordinary way in which people fight for what is right. And the whole Broke & Bones family to this incredible story, and we are very grateful to Netflix for giving us the opportunity and support to tell it “.

“We are excited to work with the talented Jack Thorne – said Annabel Jones -. It is the voice of this generation and brings an intelligence, an intensity and an empathy to the human history of this historical case. Jack explores with compassion the Interaction between the desire for economic prosperity of a local community and the environmental and human cost.

Toxic Town (4×60 ‘) is a Broke & Bones production, produced by Annabel Jones, Jack Thorne and Minkie Spiro; directed by Minkie Spiro; Produced by Delyth Scudamore and written by Jack Thorne. Episode 3 is written by Jack Thorne and Amy Trigg.

Toxic Town: the complete cast

The cast of the series is composed of Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch), Robert Carlyle (The Full Monty, Trainspotting), Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education, Living). To them are added: Rory Kinnear (The Diplomat, James Bond) and Brendan Coyle (Downton Abbey, Spotless).

When Toxic Town comes out on Netflix

Toxic Town arrives on Netflix on February 27, 2025.

Toxic Town: the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ezy5zoig7ke