Train accident in Milan, passenger train hits container on tracks: delays and cancelled trains

Today, at 6:30The Trenord train 2411 coming from Domodossola and headed to Milan Central was involved in a train accident at the height of the FS station of Grecoto Milan. Specifically, a freight train would have lost an (empty) container on the tracks which was then hit by the passenger train, injuring a driver and causing bruises to at least 5 passengers. Emergency services intervened immediately on site, and the passengers were made to get off safely. 200 passengers present on board and the railway line has been closed. As a result, trains to and from Turin And Domodossola they travel alternative lines with a increased travel time of about an hourbeyond delays of up to 120 minutes along various routes that pass through Milan. Also worth mentioning traffic disruptions in the areas close to the accident site due to the massive arrival of rescue vehicles.

The dynamics of the accident, which occurred in via Pallanza at the crossroads with viale Fulvio Testiit is still to be clarified but in these first hours the progress is already being made first hypotheses.

According to an initial reconstruction, the loss of the container was caused by thecrash between two freight trains. Specifically, the two vehicles would have come alongside each other in a stretch where it would not have been possible to do so: this would have caused theimpact between trains which, in turn, would have caused the fall of a container on the opposite track. The passenger train was coming from here and could not have done anything to avoid the obstacle, despite the emergency braking. Fortunately the frontal impact occurred at low speedcausing a few non-serious injuries.

Let us remember, however, that this is a first hypothesis and that will be confirmed by the authorities only at a later time. The article is being updated.