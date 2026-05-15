Transferring data from iPhone to Android and vice versa will be easier: what changes from June 1st with the DMA

Credit: European Commission.



Changing smartphones without losing data, settings and functionality has always been more complicated than Big Tech has told us. Those who switched from an iPhone to an Android phone (or vice versa) often found themselves faced with incomplete transfers, disappeared chats, passwords that had to be re-entered from scratch and services that stopped working as before. From the June 1, 2026however, Europe will enter a new phase thanks to Digital Markets Actthe European Union regulation designed to reduce the power of large digital platforms and restore more freedom of choice to users. The goal is to ensure that staying in the same technological ecosystem stops being a necessity dictated by the fear of missing out.

The new features concern not only contacts, photos and messages, but also passwords, saved Wi-Fi networks, application data and even the e-SIM. The relationship between iPhone and non-Apple accessories will also change: smartwatches, headphones and other third-party devices will be able to access functions that were previously reserved almost exclusively for “made in Cupertino” products. Let’s take a closer look what will actually change.

From iPhone to Android: what changes from June 1st for smartphones

The most significant change concerns the Complete data transfer between iOS and Android. Apple and Google are developing a wireless solution that will allow you to move your information from one ecosystem to another directly while setting up your new phone. To tell the truth, similar tools already exist, but they often work only partially: some apps do not transfer data, certain settings are lost and many users find themselves completing the step manually. With the new system, however, the transfer should include contacts, calendar events, messages, photos, documents, passwords, access data to Wi-Fi networks and data from third-party applications. It’s the so-called data portabilitythe possibility of moving one’s digital information from one service to another without losing it, a central principle of DMA, which will allow users to freely choose their device without feeling like prisoners of an ecosystem.

The management of the e-SIM also changes. Apple and Google have already started introducing tools for make it easier to switch your phone number between Android and iPhonewith the support of various European and international operators. Regarding this innovation, the European Commission explained that «Overall, data transfer solutions for devices and eSIMs will reduce reliance on a single operator and expand users’ freedom of choice».

What’s new for smartwatches, headphones and other devices

The news doesn’t stop at phones. By June 2026, Apple will have to implement new forms of interoperability, or the ability of different systems to communicate and work together, for third-party accessories. The non-Apple smartwatches will be able to fully view and manage iPhone notifications, including interaction with messages and alerts, an experience that has so far been almost exclusive to iPhone.Apple Watch. It will also changequick pairing: headphones, speakers and smartwatches themselves can be paired with the iPhone simply by bringing them closer to the smartphone. The extension of the will also arrive automatic audio switchingthat feature that moves wireless headphone audio from one device to another without user intervention, even to non-Apple products.

Data transfer for mobile browsers

Data portability and interoperability are two concepts that will also be applied to browser. Transferring browsing data between browsers has always been more difficult on smartphones than on computers, due to the restrictions of mobile operating systems. Apple has developed new APIs – software interfaces that allow applications to communicate with each other – to allow bidirectional transfer of bookmarks, history and passwords between Safari and alternative browsers (such as Chrome or Vivalditwo web browsers who have already equipped themselves to import data from the Apple browser), directly between apps and without going through the cloud.