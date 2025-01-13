Triumph of Milanovic: the ‘Croatian Trump’ reconfirmed president of the Balkan country

Zoran Milanovic was re-elected president of Croatia with an overwhelming majority of 75 percent, defeating his conservative rival Dragan Primorac in the run-off. It is the highest result achieved by a presidential candidate since the country’s independence in 1991. Despite being a largely ceremonial role, Milanovic’s broad victory is the latest setback for the Croatian Democratic Union’s popular party (Hdz), and for Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, the head of state’s bitter political rival.

Critic of NATO and the EU

“Thank you Croatia,” Milanovic told his supporters gathered at a Zagreb arts club to celebrate his success. The politician is a critic of NATO and the European Union, and his political style has been compared to that of Donald Trump. “I consider this victory a recognition of my work over the last five years and a plebiscitarian message from the Croatian people to those who should listen to it,” he added, referring to the government led by HDZ, the conservative party that has governed the country since independence.

Supported by the left-wing opposition, the independent politician, once leader of the Social Democratic Party of Croatia, had won in the first round with more than 49% of the votes, narrowly missing an outright victory.

Voter turnout was almost 44%, slightly lower than in the first round. The vote was held as the nation of 3.8 million people struggles with the highest inflation rate in the Eurozone, endemic corruption and a labor shortage, along with the frustration of young people who would like a political class more interested in their issues, such as housing or student living standards.

Populist rhetoric

A former left-wing prime minister, Milanovic won the presidency in 2020 with the support of the main opposition party, the Social Democrats (SDP). A key figure on the political scene for almost two decades, over time he has increasingly used offensive and populist rhetoric with very direct language and frequent attacks aimed at local and EU officials.

Primorac, a former Minister of Education and Science who returned to politics after a 15-year absence, campaigned as a unifier for Croatia but failed to rally the HDZ base behind him. He accused Milanovic of being a “pro-Russian puppeteer” who undermined Croatia’s credibility in NATO and Brussels. The president condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, but also criticized the West’s military support for Kiev.