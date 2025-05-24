Trojena, the maxi-project of Saudi Arabia to encourage mountain tourism: how it is made

The Trojena project, nestled in the mountains of the north-western region of theSaudi Arabiarepresents one of the most ambitious initiatives in the country. With the aim of creating a mountain tourist destination that can be used in every season, Trojena aims to exploit the high altitudes of the area to offer experiences that range from winter sports to Summer outdoor activities. This project under construction, albeit ambitious, is affected by some critical issues, first of all the environmental impact in the area where it will rise.

The characteristics of the future skiing town Trojena in Saudi Arabia

The Trojena project – an integral part of the Neom project – is conceived as one Luxury mountain tourist destination Located in the north-western region of Saudi Arabia. The central idea is to create amountain oasis that offers activities and attractions throughout the yeartaking advantage of the high altitudes of the area to guarantee fresh temperatures in summer and the possibility of practicing winter sports. In general terms, the project provides for the Realization of advanced tourist infrastructuresincluding a ski villagea artificial lake for aquatic activities, high -level accommodation facilities (hotel, resorts, residences), e spaces dedicated to outdoor activities As excursions, mountain bikes and adventure sports.

The Masterplan is structured in different areas or districtseach with a specific theme and a targeted attraction offer. The goal is to attract a International and national high -end international tourismcontributing to the Economic diversification of Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030.

The rendering of the artificial lake that will rise in the complex of the Trojena Source Neom project



The Trojena Masterplan is divided into Six main districtseach with a theme and an offer of distinct attractions, designed to create a varied experience for visitors.

Gateway

Conceived as the main access point to the Trojena region, this futuristic district aims to connect the natural landscape with an immersive digital experience. Will host The Vault, Described as the “brain” of the mountain, a technological center that will integrate imagination and technology to offer a personalized journey into the future.

Discovery

Located on the edge of a cliff, this district will offer unique experiences in an environment that blends nature and development. The main attractions include the Discovery Towera crystalline skyscraper designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, who will host artistic and technological content, and the “Cosmic Gate”, an open -air museum located between two mountainous peaks.

Valley

The beating heart of Trojena, focused around a picturesque Artificial lake of 2.8 kilometers. This area will offer a wide range of aquatic and recreational activities for the whole family, such as paddleboarding, kayak and water bike. It will be surrounded by enchanting landscapes, including a “enchanted forest”, and will host panoramic residences.

Explore

This district will enhance the natural heritage of the region, offering visitors the opportunity to discover the past through interactive experiences and increased in an uncontaminated environment. It will be crossed by hiking paths and private paths, inviting the exploration of the surrounding natural beauty.

Relax

Dedicated to well -being and relaxation, this district will offer boundless horizons and serene views. It will be the ideal place for activities related to health and well -being, with integrated residences in the mountain side and a Lifestyle Management Resort which will use natural, meditative and technological solutions to harmonize body and mind.

Fun

In some sources also indicated as “Sports” or “Adventure”, this district will probably be focused on the offer of sports and adventurous activities, complementary to the ski slopes and the aquatic activities present in the other districts. The specific details on this district may vary according to the sources.

The engineering aspects of the Trojena project

Trojena project – Rendering constructive detail. Source neoom



We now come to the description relating to the engineering aspects of the Trojena project. The entire complex will rise among the 1,500 and 2,600 meters Above the sea level in the highest mountain range of Saudi Arabia, with an extension of the project it will cover an area of ​​beyond 60 square kilometers. As for the artificial lake (Valley District), the surface of the water basin will be approximately 2.8 square kilometers.

They are also planned. Three dams. There main dam will have a height of 145 meters and a length of 475 meters to the crest, using 2.7 million cubic meters of compact roller compact concrete (RCC). A smaller dam inside the lake will use about 650,000 cubic meters of RCC To create an island below the water level. As for the ski village (Fun/Sports District), they will be made 36 km of slopes.

The artificial snow production system is certainly very interesting. Will be one of the most advanced systems in the world, including an integrated system dual which uses both traditional and “All-Weather” systems (capable of producing snow even at temperatures slightly above zero). The goal is to guarantee Up to 3 months of natural snow and potentially extending the season with artificial snow and “Dry Ski” slopes (synthetic surfaces) For a total of about 9 months of skills per year according to some sources. The system will be powered to 100% from renewable energy And it will include heat recovery systems for neighboring developments, maximizing the recovery and reuse of water. Different snow technologies have been tested to evaluate the quantity, quality, duration of the snow produced, the consumption of energy and water and the reliability of the equipment.

The use of water deduced from plants powered by renewable energy is expected, with the aim of zero unloading of brine at searefining the brine for other uses. water savings and the optimization of the water circulation system, with the collection and reuse of the loose snow and condensed water, and the use of drop irrigation systems to control the amount of water used for snow.

The critical issues of Trojena

The production of artificial snow in an arid environment such as that of Saudi Arabia will require a significant consumption of water. The source of this water (desalinization or sampling from slopes) and its impact on local ecosystems are a source of concern. There desalinization, While potentially resolving water scarcity, it produces salary, a by -product with a high salt content that can damage marine ecosystems if not managed correctly.

Another problem is that relating to energy consumption, Since keeping the temperatures for artificial snow and operating the infrastructures of an entire ski resort will require a remarkable energy expenditure. Although the objective is the use of renewable energy, the environmental impact of the construction and management of the energy systems themselves must be considered.

The construction of roads, infrastructures, ski slopes and buildings in a natural mountain area will also lead to an inevitably alteration of the landscape and the potential destruction or fragmentation of natural habitats, with consequences on local biodiversity.