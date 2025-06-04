TRUMP doubles the use of aluminum and steel to 50%: what it entails for Italy

The President of the United States, Donald Trump. Credit: Michael Vadon



The President of the United States Donald Trump has signed a new executive order that brings from 25% to 50% the duties on aluminum and steel imports, doubling From Wednesday 4 June the customs rates for the entry of these materials in the USA.

The new duties will come into force for all countries, with the exception of the United Kingdomthe only country to have concluded so far commercial agreement with the USA, signed last April. According to the White House, the new measures should encourage national productionmaking the purchase of steel and aluminum produced in the United States rather than that coming from abroad.

At the moment, the duties will penalize above all Canada, China and Mexico: The United States acquire steel and aluminum from abroad for about 110 billion dollars And half of the imports come from these three countries.

But what does it mean for theItaly this new measure? The new duties of 50% may also have important repercussions on the iItalian ndustrie: our country, in fact, is among the Greater exporters of these materials to the United States. According to a ranking drawn up by Financial Timesin 2023 Italy was the tenth exporter country of steel and aluminum to the USA (the second in Europe after Germany), for a total value of about 2.73 billion dollars.

Trump, however, underlined his will to deal with the commercial partners, who will have to present theirs “Best offer” To avoid the application of Further customs rates Starting from the next July.

In addition to the new measures, the customs rates of 10% imposed by the US on all assets from abroad, as well as different Additional duties applied against the China and some specific products Like cars.