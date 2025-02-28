TRUMP UMILIA ZELLESKY: a ​​mondovision ambush





What happened in the oval study between the President of the United States Donald Trump (supported by the deputy, the ineffable Vance) and that of Ukraine Zelensky is simply sensational, and is destined to change the course of the war and what at this point remains to be fought, as well as European policy in this regard, without forgetting the repercussions that can cause in Italy and in our internal debate on the conflict.

Humiliation in mondovision

Zelensky was humiliated worldwide with a cold attack, biased and led to several hands. The language, the style of the dispute, the frightened eyes of Zelensky while the other two belves grabbed him and tried to divide the remains of it recalled the saloon brawls of the western films, those in which two or three gangsters put someone in the middle and ended it or hit the head. And it is not to be surprised that the events of joy immediately began in Moscow: the real winner of what happened last night in Washington was Putin.

A signal in Putin

The choice of Trump to raise the clash with Ukraine is first of all a signal to Putin, at this point authorized to everything, also not to stop weapons except after the final humiliation of the enemy who has so far somehow saved the honor. However, it is also a signal to Europe, which in a situation of this type cannot delay a minute more to take on its responsibilities. Real and not of the facade.

Faced with a Trump so arrogant and determined to withdraw from the Ukrainian front in the shortest possible time, Europe cannot continue to express facade solidarity. Phoplo opportunities last one morning.

The British that Brexit or Non Brexit returned to the team and hired the European leadership, declaring themselves ready to send military troops and aid, Macron’s France understood it (last night one of the first to express condemnation for the attitude of Trump) that a decade of days ago the burden of shaking the tree of hypocrisy and collective ignobia. It remains to be understood – and it is what is more important for us – what Italy will do.

Meloni’s difficult position

It is clear that with such an aggressive and insolent Trump Prime Minister Meloni is in difficulty and will increasingly find it hard to stay with his feet in two brackets. Giorgia Meloni had always distinguished herself for her turbophilic-Ukrainianism, now going to Trump’s piroettes could cost her dearly in terms of international credibility.

For her a non -painless passage. Nor on the foreign level, given that immediately the Italian president had bet on his very close relationship with Trump, both on the internal one, given the decidedly pro-trump position and against the sending of weapons in Ukraine taken by Salvini. A pincer from which it will not be easy to go out but, as if to say, it is in certain moments that the great leaders are measured.