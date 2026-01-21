Trump will not impose tariffs on European countries: "An agreement on Greenland has been reached"

Donald Trump is slowing down the tariffs to be imposed on the eight European countries that have sent soldiers to Greenland. The US president takes a step back on the day of his harsh speech in Davos in which he attacked Europe.

“A future agreement on Greenland defined with Rutte. No to tariffs on EU countries”

From February 1, the head of the White House will not impose the threatened tariffs on the eight European countries, he wrote on the social network Truth after a constructive meeting with the NATO secretary. With Mark Rutte, defined the structure of a future agreement relating to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic region. “This solution, if finalized, will be extremely beneficial to the United States of America and all NATO nations,” writes the head of the White House in Truth.

“Further discussions regarding the Golden Dome, as they relate to Greenland, are ongoing. Additional information will be made available as discussions progress. Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and various others will, as necessary, be responsible for the negotiations and will report directly to me,” he adds. For the head of the White House, the agreement is “long-term” and guarantees “everything we want”. The agreement, Trump specified, will be made public “very soon”.

What is Trump’s Golden Dome: “If you say no we will remember”

Trump’s move, however, seems a little late. Today, January 21, the European Parliament decided to freeze the EU-US trade agreement signed last summer between the US president and the leader of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. According to the president of the trade commission of the EU Parliament Bernd Lange, Trump’s new tariff threats have ruined the agreement between the EU and the USA, which will be suspended until further notice. Giorgia Meloni’s satisfaction. “I welcome President Trump’s announcement to suspend the imposition of duties scheduled for February 1 against some European states. As Italy has always maintained, it is essential to continue to encourage dialogue between allied nations”, said the Prime Minister.