Trump with Clava strokes: the dangerous illusion of protectionism

Culture

Trump with Clava strokes: the dangerous illusion of protectionism

Trump with Clava strokes: the dangerous illusion of protectionism

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Artificial intelligence is changing the world: what are pros and cons of the AI
Trump with Clava strokes: the dangerous illusion of protectionism
In Russia a closed city has a bear as a flag that breaks an atom: where it is located