Trump’s diplomatic turning point: the phone call to Kremlin and international reactions

In recent days the President of the United States Donald Trump he announced that he had a “long and highly productive phone call”, lasting an hour and a half, with Vladimir Putindescribing it as the beginning of a negotiation to end the war in Ukraine. Both leaders would agree in wanting to stop the “millions of deaths” caused by the war. For some time now, Trump had clearly expressed his advisors that finding an end to the war supported by the United States is a priority for his administration.

In his new mandate, Trump immediately tried to restore relations with Moscow, with the promise of resolve the war In Ukraine, underlining how important it is for him to reach a peace agreement. In addition to having expressed the desire to see Putin at the next G7, he also declared that he did not want to continue financially supporting Ukraine, suggesting that the end of the war would like to say, for the United States, to stop incurring their costs.

Trump’s diplomatic initiative has caused many fears compared to the possibility that Russia and the United States can make a sort of alliance that would push theUkraine on the margins of any peace negotiation. Zelensky, who in recent days had made it known through social networks that he and Trump were “planning the next steps to stop the Russian aggression and ensure lasting and reliable peace”, he then proved to be a bit of the fact that the President of the United States had called the Kremlin, excluding it from a conversation that in its opinion should have had three interlocutors (United States, Ukraine and Russia).

While the confirmation of the invitation addressed to Trump arrives from the Kremlin so that he visits Moscow, Dmitry PeskovRussian spokesman, stressed that Putin spoke of the need to eliminate the deep causes of the conflict, thus suggesting the idea that Russia will not be satisfied with a simple “ceased fire” but, because peace takes place, will want to see satisfied particular requests not yet specified.

The biggest fear currently is that From the United States, support is missing So far insured and pressure from Kiev arrive to make concessions to Russia that Ukrainian officials have so far considered unacceptable. Zelensky has also declared that Europeans “must be at the negotiation table”, and several European leaders have reiterated that there can be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukrainian, among these Emmanuel Macron who said that only Zelensky can negotiate for Ukraine and that a “peace that is a surrender” by Kiev would not be positive.

In reality Putin has often understood that he is available to reach an agreement on Ukraine directly with the United States, and the availability of Trump himself to circumvent Kiev, dealing directly with Putin, could provide the Russian leader one diplomatic victory At a time when the battlefield seems to be blocked. In any case, a meeting between Zelensky is scheduled shortly, JD Vance Vice -president of the United States, and the Secretary of State Marco Rubio In Monaco. Vance is expected to try to reassure Zelensky on the fact that theUkraine will be involved in negotiations, even if as minor partner.

Meanwhile, i fights Between Russia and Ukraine they continue, with attacks of drones and artillery exchanges. Both parties are strenuously trying to strengthen the ranks of their armies: Russia offering higher bonuses and salaries to attract new recruits, while Ukrainian resorting to more drastic mobilization tactics.

NATO countries reiterated their support for Kiev. The Secretary General Mark Ruttehe stressed that Europe should spend more on the defense, that military production should increase and that Ukraine needs sustainable peace. However, On the adhesion of Ukraine to NATO The Secretary of Defense of the United States, Pete Hegsethexpressed skepticism, declaring that the USA they will not support The motion, with a view to a realistic peace plan.