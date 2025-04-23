Trump’s peace plan for Ukraine: "Or so or we retire"

Ukraine is ready to negotiate but not to surrender. This is the message that Kiev wanted to send while in the media begin to emerge the details of an American proposal for an agreement between Russia and Ukraine who would see Kiev gives almost the entire territory currently occupied by Moscow.

“There will be no agreement that gives Russia the most solid foundations that he needs to reorganize and return with greater violence,” wrote the Ukrainian deputy premier Yuliia Svyrydenko, according to which “a complete fire – on the ground, in the air and at sea – is the first necessary step”.

The ministerial level of peace interviews on Ukraine, with France, the United Kingdom and Germany that should have taken place today in London, in the United Kingdom, were postponed to the last minute, after the American secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said that he was surprising that he could not participate.

Apparently, the escape of news on the plane complicated the game, with Ukraine and Russia that do not seem happy with what has been offered to their counterparts. But what would Donald Trump’s peace plan consist of?

The peace interviews on Ukraine after Zelensky’s “no” on the transfer of Crimea to Moscow jump

What the agreement provides

According to what was reported by the US online newspaper Axiosin Vladimir Putin the United States would have proposed to recognize Crimea, invaded in 2014, as part of Russia. Recognition of the military control of Russia on almost all areas of Ukraine occupied since 2022, which would be equivalent to a “de facto recognition” of the Russian employment of almost all the Oblast of Luhansk and the portions occupied by Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzia.

Then there is the promise that Ukraine will not become a member of NATO, even if it opens up to the possibility that it enters the European Union. Finally, Trump offers the revocation of the sanctions imposed since 2014, as well as greater economic cooperation with the United States, in particular in the energy and industry sectors.

In Volodymyr Zelensky, in exchange for its consent at the end of hostilities, “solid security guarantees” are offered by the coalition of the willing, even if the proposed document is vague in terms of functioning this peace maintenance operation and does not mention the participation of the United States.

The free passage on the DNIEPER river, which runs alongside the front line in some areas of southern Ukraine, the return of a small part of Kharkiv Oblast occupied by Russia and compensation and assistance for reconstruction, even if the document does not indicate where the funds will come.

Zaporizhzia and minerals

Two other elements of the plan would predict that the Zaporizhzia nuclear power plant, the largest atomic system in Europe, will be considered Ukrainian territory but managed by the United States, with electricity supplied both to Ukraine and Russia. The document then refers to the mining agreement between the United States and the Ukraine. In fact, the plan is very advantageous for Russia, and much less for Ukraine.

And it is no coincidence that yesterday (Wednesday 23 April) according to the Financial Times Putin would have offered to stop his invasion of Ukraine on the current line of the front, as part of the efforts to achieve a peace agreement, because Russia would have to gain to maintain the status quo. As Zelensky, however, Putin is also not happy with some of the conditions offered to his counterpart, but the United States have launched another warning: for their part it is a situation to be taken or left.

The ultimatum of Vance

The US vice -president JD Vance warned that Moscow and Kiev must find an agreement or Washington will end his efforts to reach a ceased. “We made a very explicit proposal to both the Russians and the Ukrainians and it is time to say yes or that the United States withdraws from this process,” said Vance to journalists in India, where it is located for a four -day visit.

“The time has come, I think, to take, if not the last step, one of the final steps, that is, on a general level, with the parts that say that they will stop the killings, they will freeze the territorial lines at a level close to the current one,” added Vance. “Of course this means that both the Ukrainians and the Russians will have to give part of the territory they currently own,” concluded the vice -president.