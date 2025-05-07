Trying, the TV series Comedy "adoptive" of Apple TV+ returns with a fifth season

One year after the release of the fourth season, he returns to Apple TV+ with the 5 Trying season, the British comedy series starring Esther Smith and Rafe Spall (which we will soon see on Apple also in the Crime Smoke) as a couple who, after not being able to conceive a son, adopted two. The fourth season had started with a six -year -old time leap onwards, Trying 5 will continue from that time line. Here are the first advances.

What Trying 5 is about

The fifth season sees Nikki (Smith) and Jason (Spall) struggling with the consequences of the arrival of Kat (Charlotte Riley), the biological mother of Princess and Tyler, and of the chaos turbine that brings to their family life.

The cast of Trying 5

In addition to Smith and Spall, the cast of Trying also includes Darren Boyd in the role of Scott, Sian Brooke in the role of Karen, Scarlett Rayner in the role of Princess and Cooper Turner in the role of Tyler.

Trying is created, written and executed by Andy Wolton, and executed by the candidates for the Bafta Award Josh Cole and Sam Pinell together with Chris Susgua. The series is produced by BBC Studios.

When Trying 5 comes out

There is still no information on the release date of the new season, which will presumably arrive on Apple TV+ between the end of 2025 and the beginning of 2026.