Tucci in Italy 2, the star’s journey through the regions and Italian cuisine continues: trailer and when it comes out

“In Italy, food is never just food. It is memory, identity and, sometimes, a real debate. This season we explore how the past continues to shape the present, region by region, through extraordinary dishes. I am so happy to share with you these fascinating tales and the story of these wonderful people“. Disney+ announces the second season of Tucci in Italythe National Geographic series with actor Stanley Tucci who travels and talks about Italian and regional cuisine. Here’s everything you need to know.

Tucci in Italy 2, the trailer

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Tucci in Italy 2, the previews

In the second season, we read in the previews, Stanley Tucci visits new regions, including the Marche, a destination he had never talked about before. Located in central Italy along the Adriatic coast, the region boasts a rich culinary tradition that has largely escaped the attention of international tourists. In Campania and Naples in particular, Tucci celebrates a once forgotten grape variety, while in Veneto he tastefully immerses himself in the passionate culinary debate on the origins of tiramisu. Stanley also explores two very different islands: Sardinia, where he investigates the relationship between food and longevity, and Sicily, where multicultural history has left a delicious imprint on his cuisine.

Tucci in Italy 2, when it comes out