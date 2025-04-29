Tucci in Italy, the series on Disney+: trailer, anticipation and when it comes out

“Italy is a party for the senses, and the series is an invitation to the table. It is not just food, but also of people, history and passion that make Italy so special”. Stanley Tucci announces like this Tucci in Italythe new National Geographic series on Disney+. Here is the trailer, the advances on the episodes, the release date and everything you need to know.

Tucci in Italy, the trailer

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wrwqlu0mdmc

Tucci in Italy, the advances on the episodes

The series, rather than a simple travel diary, is a rich exploration that goes into the heart of Italian culinary traditions. In Tucci in ItalyStanley Tucci meets local people, chefs, enthusiasts of gastronomy, fishermen, craftsmen and even cowboys, to discover hidden treasures and stories never told, giving life to a journey with attention to the smallest details. With the immersive and unique storytelling of National Geographic, the series offers a new perspective of both the most loved and the least known corners of Italy, mixing breathtaking images and the fascination and witty typical of Stanley Tucci. During these five episodes, Stanley Tucci grants a sumptuous Sienese banquet in Tuscany, discovers refined futuristic delicacies with zero kilometer in Lombardy and rediscover the rustic soul of Lazio through its timeless culinary rites. For the first time, also visit the Trentino-Alto Adige, where he savor a pesto at the pine immersed in the wonderful landscape of the Alps, while in Abruzzo he lives the traditions related to wild fish on a overflow. During this journey, Tucci immerses himself in the stories, passion and traditions that have shaped the most iconic Italian dishes. An Italy told through an overwhelming mix of flavors and stories that touch the heart.

Tucci in Italy, production

Tucci in Italy is produced by Salt Productions and BBC Studios. For Salt Productions, Stanley Tucci and Lottie Birmingham are Executive Producer. For BBC Studios, Amanda Lyon is the Executive Producer, Jessop is the Co-Executive Producer, while Alan Holland is Head of Specialist Facual Productions. For National Geographic, Charlie Parsons is the Senior Vice President of Global Development, while Tom McDonald is Executive Vice President of Global Facual and Unscribted Content.

Tucci in Italy, when it comes out on Disney+

The series debuts on Disney+ on May 19, 2025 with all episodes.