Two F-35 Italians intercepted Russian jets: "Quick alert status 24 hours a day"

Europe news

Two F-35 Italians intercepted Russian jets: "Quick alert status 24 hours a day"

For the first time two Italian F-35s intercepted Russian jets. The episode took place in Estonia, as part of the NATO Air Policing mission. “For the first time two F-35 Italians take off in Estonia in response to Russian aircraft as part of the NATO aerial patrolling mission. The Italian Task Force Air, detachment of the 32nd flock at the Air Base of ämari, is in a rapid alert 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, demonstrating the commitment of the Alliance to safeguard the Airplane Space”, wrote the Air Control. of the Atlantic alliance on X.

The two Italian jets took off in QRA mode (Quick Reaction Alert) to identify an Antonov An-12 with offset off and free of flight plan, on a course towards the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad above international waters of the Baltic Sea.

The mission

The Italian detachment, composed of the F-35 of the 13th group of the 32nd flock of Amendola, is deployed in Estonia to guarantee the surveillance of the Baltic Air Space. The base of ämari, located about twenty miles from Tallinn, hosts the NATO contingents in the collective defense of the region. “We are in a state of rapid alert 24 hours a day,” recalled the air command of the alliance, underlining how the intervention shows the commitment of the allies to protect the eastern borders.

Italy had already participated in the past in the Air Policing mission with Eurofighter and with F-35 lined up in Iceland, but it is the first time that the fifth generation aircraft operate in the Baltic skies. Their presence, NATO sources explain, offers advanced interception and deterrence skills in a strategic area where Russian military traffic is frequent and often devoid of the requested safety communications.

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall

Alexander Marchall is a distinguished journalist with over 15 years of experience in the realm of international media. A graduate of the Columbia School of Journalism, Alex has a fervent passion for global affairs and geopolitics. Prior to founding The Journal, he contributed his expertise to several leading publications.

Latest articles
Two F-35 Italians intercepted Russian jets: "Quick alert status 24 hours a day"
The Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, a model of sustainability of the European Super Cup theater
The oldest meteorite on the land crashed on a house in the USA comes from the asteroid range: the study