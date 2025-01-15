Two hemispheres, the Netflix film on disability rights: when does it come out

Among the films that close January on Netflix we find a production that promises emotions and reflections: we are talking about the film entitled “Two Hemispheres”, based on the book of the same name by journalist Bárbara Anderson. Directed by Mariana Chenillo and starring Bárbara Mori and Juan Pablo Medina, the feature film tells the story of a mother determined to improve the life of her son suffering from severe cerebral palsy.

The story of the film

The film is inspired by the personal experience of journalist Bárbara Anderson, who in her book recounted the journey her family faced to overcome the difficulties linked to her son Lucca’s disability. Diagnosed with severe cerebral palsy, the latter becomes the center of his family’s life, pushing his parents to seek innovative solutions. The story, first of the book and now of the film, follows their journey, from Mexico to India, where it is possible to subject the young man to an experimental therapy that could stimulate new brain connections.

The protagonist, despite limited financial resources, decides to undertake a trip to India with the whole family, demonstrating that love and determination can overcome any obstacle. Economic, but also emotional and social difficulties that require – the film tells us – the importance of empathy and collective support. The book, already a reference for those experiencing similar situations, has inspired a film that aims to reach and raise awareness of an even wider audience.

The cast

Produced by Woo Films, “Two Hemispheres” is directed by Mariana Chenillo and the screenplay written by Javier Peñalosa together with the director herself.

The film stars Bárbara Mori, an actress already known in Latin America, and Juan Pablo Medina. The two actors play Bárbara and Andrés, Lucca’s parents. Alongside them, the cast includes Ari Brickman, Danish Hussain, Julián Tello and Samuel Pérez.

When it comes out on Netflix

The film “Two Hemispheres” arrives on Netflix, worldwide, on January 31, 2025.

Trailer