"Two pennies" is the new Netflix series by Zerocalcare

After the successes of “Tear Along the Edges” and “This World Won’t Make Me Bad”, Zerocalcare returns to Netflix to tell us a new story whose official title has just been revealed. Which? “Two pennies.” The Roman cartoonist, in fact, on the occasion of Lucca Comics, revealed a preview of the name of his new animated project for Netflix and he did so after launching a contest to his fans.

In the works since this summer, “Due spicci” is taking shape and will arrive on Netflix very soon. So get ready because Michele Rech, this is the real name of Zerocalcare, is ready to excite us again with his historic characters, first of all the armadillo, the inevitable conscience of Zero to whom Valerio Mastandrea returns to lend his voice.

The series will be written and directed by Zerocalcare. Behind the production, however, is Movimenti Production, part of Banijay Kids & Family, in collaboration with BAO Publishing.

Zerocalcare reveals the title of its new series: the video

The announcement of the title of the series was revealed today, November 1st, in Piazza San Michele during Lucca Comics & Games, with a surprise that has involved the public since the previous day. In fact, in the heart of the city, an installation appeared yesterday with the giant Armadillo in which fans were invited to guess the name of the new series. The public’s attempts became part of a special video that culminated in the actual reveal of the series title by Zerocalcare itself.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix Italia (@netflixit)

A few words: what the new Zerocalcare series on Netflix will be about

We are not aware, at least for now, of the content of the new Zerocalcare series on Netflix but one thing is certain: it will be, like all his works, a deep, intimate and emotional psychological and social story where current issues but also many internal and social hardships will be addressed just as Zerocalcare has always done in his written and television stories.

Two quick notes: when the new Zerocalcare series comes out on Netflix

As for the release date of the new Zerocalcare series, we know that it will debut on Netflix in 2026.

The best series and films from Zerocalcare

The video announcement of the new Zerocalcare series