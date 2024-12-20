Two series and a film to watch on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming in this new weekend which runs from 20 to 22 December 2024.

La Palma, the Norwegian series about the volcanic eruption that everyone is watching

It comes from Norway and immediately won over the Italian public, finishing in first place among the most watched series of the moment. It’s called La Palma and it’s a drama series that tells the story of a volcanic eruption that alarms the entire population.

Millions of Scandinavian citizens travel to the Canary Islands every year. During the high season of Christmas, a Norwegian family arrives at their favorite hotel on the island of La Palma, but this idyllic setting hides danger. A young Norwegian scientist discovers alarming signs about the volcano at the center of this holiday paradise and must convince her colleagues that the worst-case scenario is about to happen. An eruption could send a mountain mass the size of Manhattan into the sea, causing the world’s largest tsunami. Will the family be able to save themselves by escaping the hell of ash, gas and lava?

The sixth season of Virgin River because it’s a treat

Virgin River is back on Netflix with a new season ready to give great emotions and pamper all lovers of romantic and dreamy series. Against the backdrop of Mel and Jack’s romantic spring wedding, this sixth season promises new surprises and twists, increasingly intense love triangles, pleasant marital dramas and secrets that have emerged from Mel’s father’s past that will take us back to the magic and mysticism of Virgin River in the 1970s. This series once again confirms itself as a phenomenon destined to last for a long time.

Virgin River 6, the review

The film The Six Triple Eight because it tells a true (and very beautiful) story of female independence

And finally, if you are looking for a film that brings together (true) history, romance and a pinch of feminism then The Six Triple Eight is the right choice for you. Starring the excellent Kerry Washington (Scandal) and directed by Tyler Perry, this film is inspired by the true story of the only African-American female battalion serving in Europe during the Second World War. Driven by an extraordinary mission and united in their determination, these heroines who remained in the shadows brought hope and broke barriers. As? Managing to bring millions of letters sent but never reaching their destination to soldiers and their families.

The Six Triple Eight: the review

The best Christmas films to stream during the holidays