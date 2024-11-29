Two series and a film to watch on Netflix this weekend

Are you looking for the perfect TV series or film to watch on Netflix this weekend but don’t know what to choose? We’ll help you with our usual weekend streaming advice appointment. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a film and above all getting everyone to agree is not that simple. Here is some useful advice to help you choose which series or film to watch in streaming this new weekend which runs from 29 November to 1 December 2024.

Senna, the biographical series on the Formula 1 champion

Senna is an exciting biopic about the private life and career of one of the greatest Formula 1 champions, the Brazilian Ayrton Senna. With six episodes this series will drag you through the obstacles, the ups and downs, the joys and sorrows of Ayrton, exploring his personality and his relationships. It starts from the beginning of the three-time Formula 1 world champion’s automotive career, when he moved to England to compete in Formula Ford, up until the tragic accident in Imola, during the San Marino Grand Prix. A very well done series that you will enjoy even if you are not a Formula 1 fan.

The Madness, the thriller series ready to glue you to the screen

If you are looking for an adrenaline-pumping thriller series, full of mysteries and ready to glue you to the screen, then the right choice for you is The Madness. It is a title that tells the story of commentator Muncie Daniels, played by Colman Domingo, who must fight for his innocence and life when he comes across a murder scene in the Poconos forest. Cornered, Muncie tries to find the family he hasn’t heard from for a long time and his ideals, to try to survive.

Our Little Secret, the new Christmas film with Lindsay Lohan

For those who love romantic Christmas films on Netflix there is the new Christmas rom-com starring Lindsay Lohan, Our Little Secret. The story is that of an ex-couple who, ten years after their separation, find themselves at the same family dinner. Well yes, their new boyfriends are brother and sister and none of them knew about it. The two will choose to keep this little secret to avoid creating chaos but fate has other plans in store for them.

