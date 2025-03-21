Two series and a movie to watch on Netflix this weekend

A new weekend arrives and our usual appointment is back with all the best of TV series and films to watch on Netflix. Among the countless new proposals that Netflix gives us every week, choosing a TV series or a movie and above all to agree everyone is not that simple. Here are some useful advice to help you in the choice of which series or movies to stream in this new weekend from 21 to 23 March 2025.

If you love the yellows and series of Shonda Rhimes: The Residence

132 Rooms, 157 suspicions, a corpse, an extremely eccentric detective and a disastrous state dinner.The residence is a bizarre yellow set in the upper floors, in the low ones and in the corridors of the White House, between the eclectic staff of the most famous residence in the world. The interesting aspect of this series, produced by Shonda Rhimes, is that all the anecdotes about the staff of the White House and the same American presidential residence are real as inspired by the stories of the book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House by Kate Andersen Brower, written by a member of the White House staff.

Three revelations, if you like the dark thriller South Korean

A South Korean thriller signed Yeon Sang-Ho that tells the story of a shepherd convinced that punishing the culprit of the disappearance of a person is his divine mission and a detective persecuted by visions of the dead sister, each in search of his own truth. A dark, oppressive, disturbing film. If you want to go into an atmosphere of this type it is the right choice for you even if we premise it is not a masterpiece.

Teenagence, because it is a series that everyone should look at

If you have not yet seen it, we suggest you recover the new serial phenomenon of the moment, teenagence, the new miniseries conceived, written and played by Stephen Graham on the history of a family shocked by the charge of murder aimed at their youngest son, a boy of only thirteen years. Each episode – there are four in total – is shot in a single long recovery creating a claustrophobic and engaging effect to be made to make its mark. But the most fascinating aspect of this title is not only this. Adolescence is a small masterpiece with creepy performances and very delicate and current topics addressed. A literally unmissable series.

