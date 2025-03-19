Tyrrhenian Link, the record work that will connect with an underwater cable Campania, Sicily and Sardinia

The Tyrrhenian Link It is an internationally important engineering project that consists in the realization of Two submarine electrical linesdesigned to establish a connection between Sardinia and Sicily (West section) and Sicily and Campania (Est). The infrastructure develops on a total length of about 970 km and consists of a double underwater cable bipolar system HVDC (High Voltage Direct Current) operating a 500 kV, with a transport capacity of 1000 MW in continuous current for each connection. The technological solution of the implemented Terna Spa will ensure operational efficiency (> 97%) and dynamic stability in the long distance power transmission, drastically reducing the losses of transport of electricity compared to traditional alternating current lines.

The realization of the Tyrrhenian Link: the project, the stages and what it is for

The February 7, 2025 He marked the start of the first phase of the laying of the submarine cable of the East branch, in Fiumeorto. The Tyrrhenian Link, once he has reached full operation on both sections scheduled for 2028it will be able to ensure greater stability to the electrical system of the two islands and will allow a more flexible integration of non -programmable renewable energy sources, such as wind and photovoltaic, rapidly expanding both in Sicily and in Sardinia, within the national electricity grid. The main objectives of the Tyrrhenian Link project are to promote the decarbonisation and the energy transitionoptimize the overall efficiency of the Italian electrical system and contribute to the achievement of pre -established climatic and energy targets.

The realization of the Tyrrhenian Link, which is part of the projects of strategic importance For the Italian electrical system in the context of the energy transition objectives defined in the national plan integrated for energy and the climate (PNIEC), it was assigned to Terna Spa, which will invest overall 3.7 billion euros. For the east section, included in the program Repowereuthe European bank of investments (Nice) has granted a financing of 1.9 billion euros, intended to promote the sustainable development of European energy infrastructure.

Tyrrhenian Link map. Credit: Terna spa



Est

The east section, about 490 kmconnects the landing of Riverin Sicily, to the landing of Torre Tuscia Magazzenoin Campania. From the landing of Fiumeorto, the underground cables will briefly cross the industrial area of ​​Termini Imerese. The integration into the National Transmission network (RTN) Sicula will be made possible thanks to a continuous current conversion station to alternate, located in an area contiguous to the power station of Calmensuring compatibility with the existing electricity network. From the Appeado Campania, the underground cables will follow existing roads, minimizing the environmental and landscape impact, with a path of about 14-15 km up to the conversion station located at Eboli.

West section

The west section, about 480 kmconnects the landing of Fiumeorto to that of Mala landin Sardinia. In order to optimize the integration of the infrastructure with the local context, it was chosen to locate the conversion station in an area close to the current site, in the municipality of Selargius.

What are the main technical challenges

With the aim of safeguarding the coastal areas to the maximum near the three landings, the transition between the submarine and the terrestrial cable will be performed using the advanced technique of the Controlled horizontal drilling (Toc), which will allow you to minimize the environmental impact and preserve the protected marine flora, such as the Posidonia oceanica and the Cymodocea nodosa. At the same time, the laying of the submarine cables, made with a armor in composite material as an alternative to traditional steel, will establish a primacy for a submarine infrastructure, as unprecedented depths will be reached, above 2100 m under the sea level. This operation requires advanced technologies to protect cables from extreme pressure and submarine currents, ensuring integrity and durability.