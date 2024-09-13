Uglies: The Ending of Netflix’s Plastic Surgery Film Explained

A new dystopian film has arrived on Netflix ready to capture the attention of the public. It is called Uglies, it is inspired by a series of science fiction books by Scott Westerfeld and tells the story of a futuristic world where cosmetic surgery is imposed as soon as you turn sixteen to make everyone beautiful, perfect and eliminate every form of diversity and therefore inequality. But how does this intriguing story end? What happens in the finale of Uglies? Let’s find out together but, in the meantime, a little recap on the plot of the film.

Uglies: the plot

In a futuristic world that requires cosmetic surgery at 16, Tally eagerly awaits her turn to join the rest of society where everyone is perfect and beautiful. But when her friend runs away, she embarks on a journey to save her that turns everything she thought she wanted upside down.

Uglies: The Ending Explained

In the finale of Uglies we see Tally side with the rebel group that David, the boy she has fallen in love with, is part of. The girl, in fact, will destroy the necklace with the tracker that the evil doctor Cable had given her but she doesn’t know that by doing so she will communicate the exact position of her, David and all those of the “Smoke” group. So the enemies arrive immediately, and among the soldiers there is also Tally’s former best friend, now deprived of consciousness who kills David’s father and captures everyone to have them operated on and become perfect.

Shay, Tally’s friend who never wanted to undergo the operation is forced to do it and in the end becomes the beautiful and perfect version of herself declaring that she never wants to go back. David’s mother, however, helped by Tally and her son to escape, manages to find the last useful ingredient to build the antidote for the surgical operations but Shay is not willing to take it and testing a medicine on a non-consenting person is not what she wants to do. So Tally sacrifices herself to do the operation herself and then test the antidote on herself becoming a guinea pig for this healing experiment. What we see at the end of the film, however, is the new version of Tally, perfect and with the golden eyes she had always dreamed of. Now, however, Tally is happy, she likes herself, she is perfect, will she ever want to go back after having tried perfection?

