Ukrainian drone hits skyscraper in Saratov, Russia: the characteristics of the UJ-26 “Bober”

Credit: Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine



This morning, August 26, 2024, a Ukrainian kamikaze drone crashed into the tallest skyscraper (38 floors) in the city of Sarov, Russia, in the residential complex Volga Skycausing at least 4 injuredincluding a woman in serious condition. A similar raid also took place in the city of Angelsin the same region of Sarov a few hundred kilometers south-east of Moscow where it is believed that some bombers are stationed that Ukraine has been trying to hit for some time. The two raids, in addition to the approximately 20 intercepted by the Russian Defense, provoked a response from Moscow with attacks with approximately 200 missiles and drones in many Ukrainian cities including the capital Kiev. Here we focus on the Technical features of the drone; according to initial Russian reconstructions it would be theUJ-26also nicknamed “Bobber“, that is, beaver.

Produced by private company UKR Jet by 2023, this drone would be mass-produced and has awingspan of about 3 meters and one length of 2.5. According to the Covert Shores portal, it would have a range of between 800 km and 1000 km and a payload of 20 kg. For comparison, the Russian city of Saratov is located just under 500 km from the border with Ukraine. In addition, the UJ-26 has a so-called canard configurationthat is, it has horizontal stabilizers in the front part of the vehicle, in front of the wings, and can reach a speed of 150-200 km/h. The aerodynamic shape would make it easy to maneuver even from a distance, thus increasing the probability of avoiding interception systems.

The cost of each unit is around 100 thousand dollars and it is believed that these means have already been used by Ukraine in other attacks on Russian territory.