Ultimo and Jacqueline’s love, Fedez’s return (Chiara in love) and all the gossip to read over the weekend





Tricky or gossipy? The Halloween weekend could not be without sweets with a high rate of gossip. Dear readers, here we are again, with our weekly column dedicated to gossip that you won’t be able to help but comment on this weekend.

From new details on the alleged flirtation between a journalist and a well-known footballer, then moving on to the former face of a well-known TV program reported for pretending to be a doctor, ending with the unexpected gestures of two greats of Italian music. Ready for this not spooky, but spectacular journey?

Before moving on to the naked gossip, a heartfelt hug to Pietro Genuardi and Bianca Balti. The first is a much-loved actor from Ladies’ Paradise who announced that he was ill and had started chemotherapy treatment about a month ago. The second is the top model who has been undergoing treatment for stage three ovarian cancer for several months and who always appears to be smiling with extreme force, even after having shaved her long hair.

Ultimo and Jacqueline, a love lived away from the spotlight

Ultimo and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, daughter of Heather Parisi, are about to become parents. The two in their early twenties will hold the fruit of their love in their arms in a few weeks. To get away from the curious eyes of their many fans, especially those of the singer, they decided to take refuge in the chaos of New York. They are very reserved, in recent months they have shared very little about their daily lives, so even the slightest clue as to how they are living these last days as a ‘couple’, before becoming mum and dad, create enthusiastic reactions.

First Jacqueline decided to show off her beautiful baby bump, she should be almost in her ninth month, by posting a photo that her partner took of her and then she brought a bit of New York style to Italy by posting a rather funny taxi trip in which the taxi driver had forgotten to turn on the taximeter. For them the saying “Out of sight, out of mind” does not apply because everyone is anxiously awaiting the birth of E (initial of the name chosen for the child). No tricks for them, just treats.

Jacqueline in the ninth month of pregnancy, Ultimo takes a beautiful photo of her at sunset

Love + VAT

A joke, certainly not appreciated, was received by Mariangela Eboli, the ex-wife of the lover of the permanent job Checco Zalone. The two separated a few months ago after 18 years together, and two daughters, and the weekly magazine Today revealed how Eboli was liquidated by her ex also in money matters.

Mariangela managed Mlz, the company that organizes Zalone’s shows. The revocation was voted unanimously and the former administrator was dismissed with compensation of 30 thousand euros for the lack of notice, corresponding to the advance of 6 months’ salary. Not peanuts, but the gesture makes it quite clear that the two broke up badly, not to say badly.

Zalone fires his ex-partner: removed from the role of administrator without notice

Bocchi, Totti, Jacobelli: story of a denied betrayal

But the greatest joke was received by Noemi Bocchi. Of course, she and Francesco Totti form a common front against the antagonist of the story, Marialuisa Jacobelli, but the numbers don’t add up. First Jacobelli, perhaps due to professional deformation – she is a journalist – declared that a photo is worth a thousand words, thus confirming that she had had a flirtation with the former Roma captain. Then he put on the handbrake by stating that he no longer wants to talk about the issue.

Bocchi and Totti traveled to Miami to stay away from the paparazzi, let’s say that chance was very kind to them because they had already planned to participate in a paddle tournament, and upon their return they showed themselves more united than ever. Which side the truth is on is not clear at the moment, but Totti is taking flak from one side and the other (already because the divorce with his ex-wife Ilary Blasi has not yet reached the final debate and so this slip has been denied ‘ could come back to him like a boomerang).

Flirt Totti-Jacobelli, there is space for advertising at a betting company. The backstory

Bocchi-Totti-Jacobelli. The journalist backs down: “I’m not talking anymore”, but something doesn’t add up

Baglioni and Morandi, two anti-stars

Claudio Baglioni and Gianni Morandi have demonstrated once again how humble and available they are towards their fans. Two real anti-stars: one on the train, sitting next to a couple who had been to his concert the night before, started talking without any arrogance, while the other, who was walking in Bologna, stopped to congratulate with a recent graduate. What does it mean to know how to cultivate a relationship with your audience if not this? That is, being able to make those who love their art feel appreciated, giving that little of their life, what is strictly necessary, to deservedly remain among the Gods of Olympus.

We therefore recommend watching the two videos, which have gone viral on TikTok, to all those singers, actors etc who see those who listen to their music or watch their films or series as jackals. Baglioni and Morandi are the models to follow. Small discalimer: it is also right to remind fans to have respect for the lives of idols, no one likes to be disturbed.

“Sitting on the train next to Claudio Baglioni, we tell you how he behaved”: the backstory

Gianni Morandi, one of a kind: he stops in the street to celebrate his graduation with strangers

The gossippins

Eros Ramazzotti has rediscovered eros

A careful eye cannot underestimate the power of a hand stuck in the back pocket of your jeans. He cannot and must not do this. And therefore the little hand of dear Eros Ramazzotti placed in the pocket of Natalia Angelini’s black jeans can only turn into a tasty clue. Could it be that, after the end of the love story with Dalila Gelsomino, the singer of “An emotion is forever” has found the one who makes his heart beat?

Gerry Scotti entrepreneur

He doesn’t consider himself the highest paid in Serie A, but Gerry Scotti has only played in Serie A Mediaset for 40 years and this has allowed him to invest part of his money elsewhere. His companies are worth the modest sum of almost 40 million euros. Not bad Uncle Gerry.

The “fake” doctor

A former face of Men and Women has ended up in trouble. And from the series those who don’t die see each other again, from the afterlife of the dating show Ivan Di Stefano has re-emerged, 50 years old, a Roman who for two months worked in the emergency room in Cassino, Frosinone, without having the necessary requirements to practice the profession: he he has a degree obtained in Ukraine and in Italy his certificate is not valid.

The hunchback shot

While Chiara Ferragni flirts without any terror, sorry fear, on Halloween night with her new flirt, the entrepreneur Giovanni Tronchetti Provera, Fedez, in New York, showed off two costumes that apparently represent him very much. In the first one he and a handful of other friends dressed up as babies. Did you take inspiration from the film “Baby Birba” (even though it is set in Chicago)? Well, some of his other friends, ultras of Milan’s Curva Sud, are not so free at the moment. In the second, however, he is a Men in Black holding the “Neuralizer”, the tool used by the agents to erase the memories of humans when they encounter an extraterrestrial.

A coincidence? Among the various photos that tell of his trip and stay in the United States, Fedez posted one in which one of his friends reads a report dedicated to the rapper’s 35th birthday. A party celebrated in great secrecy, unusual for Federico Lucia. Could this be another way for the singer to lash out against the enemy press that follows him even when he seeks privacy?