Ultimo shows his son, Corona’s protagonism and other gossip to read in the last weekend of 2024

Dear gossip addidted, another year full of barbs, said and unsaid, photos and strategic comments is about to come to an end. This will be the last appointment of 2024 with “Fatti Their”, but gossip never goes on holiday and therefore we will read each other in 2025, as always every Friday.

Between the Christmas and Boxing Day lunch binges, there was probably time to gossip about the slightly rude uncle and the cousin who always knows everything. To start the new year on the right foot, without offending any member of the family and perhaps already making a good resolution, we give you a mix of tasty gossip that could make you observe your family dynamics with a different eye (also offering you valid arguments to chat). Happy studying my dear readers!

Before moving on to the naked gossip, a thought is obligatory to address to the Italian journalist Cecilia Sala who was arrested last December 19th in Iran, where she was for a reportage. The Farnesina confirmed his arrest.

Emma brown and the gesture for Christmas

Emma Marrone deserves the first chapter of this weekly appointment with “Fatti Their”. The singer spent December 24th, or Christmas Eve, with the patients of the hematology oncology department of the Tricase hospital. She knows the pain of the disease and perhaps because of her story, so close to those who had to spend Christmas in hospital, she decided to take a tour of the ward. It couldn’t have been easy, but while painful, it was probably cathartic for Emma.

“Mine is the body of a woman who fought tremendous battles and survived. Many others are underground today. Then, I am aware that in some moments I have been out of shape, but I have never hidden behind cloaks”, Emma recently declared to Vanity Fair, “It is no mystery: the illness has left me with hormonal problems which I occasionally have to manage. I’m fine now, but I have to get checked. When will I get better? Never. I had recurrent cancer. I will live forever with the sword of Damocles on my head,” Marrone has faced ovarian cancer three times, which then forced her to have her ovaries removed.

And he was a child: Ultimo and Jacqueline come out into the open

First Christmas as parents for Ultimo and Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo. Perhaps thanks to the holidays, the two parents decided to finally come out and go back to posting content on Instagram. Since November 30th, the date of birth of little Enea, the two had retreated into a social silence which had annoyed, quite a bit, the many Ultimo fans. Everyone was curious to know how the baby and the new mother who had totally disappeared from the ‘Ultimolibers’ radar were doing. Ultimo shared a video in which he was walking in Central Park with his son in a wheelchair and was recognized by an Italian tourist, while Jacqueline delighted the internet with a photo in which she showed her son, albeit from behind.

Hather Parisi’s reaction is interesting: Jacqueline’s mother neither liked nor commented, unlike her in-laws – Ultimo’s parents – who wrote to her about what a good mother she is. The Christmas drama was thus served.

Corona “coolest” father of the year

For Fabrizio Corona the opportunity to become Joseph in the nativity scene has passed. The son that he and his partner, Sara Barbieri, were expecting was supposed to be born on December 25th, but the waters broke on the 21st. However, this did not prevent the former VIP paparazzo from crowning himself the coolest 51-year-old father of all, making everyone nervous also his partner. Not so much for autonomy, but more for the choice not to post even a photo of her. In fact, Corona is showing all his ego: him in the hospital, him with his son, him with his son in the hospital etc etc.. And so Sara provoked/mocked him: “Nothing, you did it” , the 24-year-old commented on social media.

The godfather chosen for the baptism is also interesting: Thiago, this is the baby’s name, not only will he be freed from sins, but he will always have legal support, why? His godfather is Ivano Chiesa: Fabrizio’s criminal legal historian.

The photo of discord

A photo had given rise to hopes that the situation between Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano had become more relaxed, but this is not the case. The two were photographed together with their daughter and the shot was published by the weekly magazine Chi. The paparazzi incident sent Codegoni into a rage who promptly explained what had really happened. “There is no harmony between me and Celine’s father, on the contrary, this meeting has produced further material for the legal file”, Sophie has in fact reported her ex for stalking and Basciano spent a few days in prison. Basciano continues, instead, to profess himself innocent and innocent of any accusation made against him.

“I went to nursery school and couldn’t find my daughter. Through lawyers I was informed that it would be returned to me by Alessandro’s cousin, once again imposing conditions on me, such as that of being found in person at the house but instead of finding the cousin, I found him. And the maternal instinct obviously overcame my fears.” “She was there calmly, already informed by the lawyers, knowing that we would certainly see each other. I return all accusations to the sender, I will not descend into further sterile controversies, which are indeed harmful to the little girl”, replied Basciano.

The gossippins

The love that moves the pelvis and feet

Bianca Guaccero, winner of Dancing with the Stars, and Giovanni Pernice are very much in love. The two got tattoos of the date on which their victory was decreed by Milly Carlucci and they also spent Christmas together. A love that started quietly and turned into an overwhelming tango.

The Four Musketeers

Pieraccioni, Panariello, Conti and Masini. The four Musketeers are always together and despite the passing years, commitments and family problems always find time to be together and so it was also for Christmas

Bortuzzo in love

It hasn’t been an easy year for Manuel Bortuzzo who won the bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics this summer. Only recently did the situation that he lived in silence for months and which tormented him became public knowledge. The swimming champion reported Lulù Selassie, known at Gf, for stalking. She declares herself innocent, but Bortuzzo would have brought overwhelming evidence to the police. In all of this, however, there is a happy parenthesis: Manuel has found love again.

Christmas controversies

Two succulent Christmas controversies could not be missing. One concerns Diletta Leotta’s divine b-side. According to some careful observers, the journalist used technological tools to inflate her superb butt. The person concerned did not respond, perhaps these comments bounced off her. The second, however, brings Elisabetta Gregoraci into play. The showgirl flew, like every December, to Africa together with Briatore and her son Nathan Falco. The choice to post some photos with children on Instagram aroused quite a bit of criticism. Many saw a hint of opportunism in such photos and wrote to her that “children should not be exploited”.

