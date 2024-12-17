Umjolo: Day Ones, plot and when the Netflix romantic film comes out

“Umjolo: Day Ones” is the new Netflix romantic film directed by Fikile Mogodi and co-written by Clive Madiya and Thuli Zuma. The story centers on Zanele and Andile, two friends who have always been able to count on each other during the ups and downs of life. Let’s discover the plot, the cast, the trailer and when the rom-com “Umjolo: Day Ones” comes out on Netflix.

Umjolo: Day Ones: the plot

The plot of “Umjolo: Day Ones” revolves around two best friends, Zanele and Andile, who have never been separated since they were little, despite the problems they have faced throughout life. But will the two protagonists be just friends forever or is their relationship destined to transform into something more intimate? It is the question on which the film stands, also because now that Andile is married and has children, Zanele begins to have doubts that their relationship cannot evolve. Among other things, in the official trailer of the film Andile seems jealous of a man she is dating, so much so that he tells her that he doesn’t like that boy, and above all he begins to ask himself questions about their future, particularly since he is told that he doesn’t he may have a woman as a best friend and that perhaps Jessica, his wife, is not the right person for him.

Umjolo: Day Ones: the cast

The cast of “Umjolo: Day Ones” includes Sibusisiwe Jili and Khumbulani Kay Sibiya, in the roles of Zanele and Andile respectively. Alongside the two protagonists of the story are Trix Vivier (Jessica Dlamini, Andile’s wife) and Menzi Biyela.

Umjolo: Day Ones: When is it released on Netflix

The romantic comedy “Umjolo: Day Ones” releases on Netflix on December 20th.

Umjolo: Day Ones: the trailer